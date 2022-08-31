New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick last year, the writing was on the wall. Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the team is coming to an end.

The Niners officially named Lance their starting quarterback in July and gave Garoppolo permission to seek trades.

After no trade developed, the Niners and Garoppolo agreed to a restructuring deal that would keep the Bay Area veteran as the Niners’ backup QB.

“We’re very excited because it’s a good situation for the Niners. We’d love to have Jimmy back,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday, adding it’s a “win-win for both sides.”

Shanahan said conversations about Garoppolo have been ongoing since Lance was named QB, and both parties have practically completed every option.

Garoppolo is not practicing or going to team meetings given his uncertain future. Lance took snaps with starters and gave the Niners a chance to see potential backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.

“We wanted to do that because that’s what we felt it would be like,” Shanahan said. “And we felt that no one in the league could come up with a better opportunity [for Garoppolo]. Jimmy thought it was a good opportunity and luckily for us, they didn’t…

“Having Jimmy in there as a backup makes us feel really good because we have a starting quarterback as a backup. The rest of the league has a chance to get him and I feel very fortunate that he’s still here in that case. And it doesn’t hurt our team in any way. It’s only helped our team. ”

Every fan’s favorite player is a competent backup QB when the starter struggles. But Shanahan doesn’t think crying for Garoppolo will become problematic if Lance struggles.

“Jimmy dealt with it … we drafted a young guy every single game last year,” Shanahan said. “So, every time we lost, he heard it. It came from the narrative and everybody, because it was the position. It was the quarterback’s fault. And Jimmy had to deal with that for a long time. I don’t think it affected us in the end. That’s the year. And “I think we’ve just stuck to a lot of things and tried to do what’s best on the field. And I don’t see any difference this year.”

Despite Garoppolo’s benching, Shanahan told Garoppolo he had “nothing to do with the settlement,” suggesting that all was well between the two.

The Niners open their season against the Bears on September 11 in Chicago.