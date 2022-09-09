New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The San Francisco 49ers have revealed their six captains 2022 NFL season On Wednesday, and for the first time in three seasons, the team’s starting quarterback didn’t make the cut.

Trey Lance, preparing for his first season Starter in San Francisco The team captain was not chosen by the players.

Lance played down the news and said that while his goal was to be captain, the six captains selected deserved the honour.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers agree to restructuring deal that ends trade rumors: Report

“Obviously, that’s my goal,” Lance said Wednesday, “but I don’t think you can look at those six guys and be like, ‘That guy’s Bozo.’ Because those guys played football at a very, very high level, so yeah, the conditions are different.

“I voted for every one of those guys, so I think every one of them deserves it. But yeah, it’s definitely a goal of mine going forward. But all those guys proved it and that’s what this league is. About.”

Aric Armstead, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Jimmy Ward and Nick Bosa are the six captains for the 2022 season.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to reach agreement on contract extension, NFL to hold talks until after season

The team’s veterans praised Lance’s leadership during training camp and the preseason, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Lance’s absence from the captain’s list had a lot to do with his lack of experience.

“I don’t look at it that much, he’s seventh in the voting. I didn’t want to put seven people there,” Shanahan told reporters Wednesday, according to NBC Sports. “Deebo [Samuel] Eight years old – that’s why I told him his name by accident. We wanted to go with six people. They don’t allow eight to a coin toss, I don’t believe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s also his first year starting for us. There aren’t a lot of rookies who end up being captains. I know it’s his second year, but it’s the first time he’s been our starting quarterback.”

There is a lance Jimmy Garoppolo took over , who led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game last season. Garoppolo, who is 31-15 in his career in San Francisco, recently agreed to restructure his contract to stay with the 49ers.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Lance has Garoppolo is spoken highly of “It’s good to get him back in the building,” he told reporters following news of the restructured contract.

San Francisco is set to open the season Sunday against the Chicago Bears.