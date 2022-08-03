New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Deebo Samuel has become a jack of all trades for the San Francisco 49ers.

He caught, ran and threw a touchdown in the same game in Week 18.

Samuel was previously used in the backfield in San Fran, tallying 22 carries in his first two seasons (22 games). But in 2021, he had 59 rushing attempts and put them to good use, running for 365 yards and eight touchdowns (he had 14 all year, including a passing TD).

However, rumors swirled that Samuel was upset with his backfield usage and played a role in his contract disputes and trade rumors.

But he dismissed that notion after speaking to reporters on Tuesday after inking a three-year contract worth more than $70 million on Sunday.

“That’s a lie,” said Samuel. Via Bleacher Report. “There were a lot of things that came out that I wanted to talk about, but at the end of the day, I wasn’t allowed to. I mean, you can turn on the tape, go back to the Cowboys game. It’s great and shows what kind of player I am. Also, I mean, you can turn on the Pro Bowl tape and be a wide back. Like what I said about, I don’t care what this team has to do to win.”

Samuel led the team in both receiving and rushing touchdowns last year, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the NFL.

Samuel is now the definition of the new fad “wide back,” and he makes it known that he’s okay with that.

Samuel scoffed at the rumors back in April.

“Actually half the things you say are funny, but it’s funny,” Samuel tweeted at the time, “Everybody wants to sound off about a situation they know nothing about and the next person says something. Say. Happy day.”

If the 49ers want to return to the NFC Championship, Samuel will need to be the successful wide back he was last year — which probably won’t be a problem.