$400 Fee, Long Distance Transfer of Patients: What You Need to Know About Ontario’s New Long Term Care Rules

Ontario hospital patients waiting for a long-term care home can be transferred to nursing homes not of their choice up to 150 kilometers away for a fee of $400 a day if they decline, the province announced on Wednesday.

Starting next week, patients in southern Ontario can be moved up to 70 kilometers, while patients in northern Ontario can be moved up to 150 kilometers, Health Secretary Sylvia Jones and Long Term Care Minister Paul Calandra said Wednesday.

“Rules and guidance will be given to our healthcare partners who will keep them close to home and respect religious, ethnic and language preferences,” Jones and Calandra said. “Couples will stick together.”

The rules, announced on Wednesday, are part of an effort to free up hospital beds as the health system grapples with temporary emergency room closures and a backlog of surgeries.

“We want to be clear about what this policy does: it frees up hospital beds so that people waiting for surgery can get them sooner; it relieves pressure on overcrowded emergency rooms by admitting patients earlier,” Jones and Calandra said.

The ministers said the policy would only affect patients awaiting discharge from the hospital and whose preferred long-term care homes were not available.

Changes will begin on Wednesday next week.

Beginning Nov. 20, hospitals will charge a standard daily fee of $400 for patients who no longer require inpatient care but choose to remain in the hospital after discharge, including patients with an alternative level of care who have been cleared for admission. nursing home.

Last month, the province passed legislation that would allow hospitals to temporarily refer so-called alternative level of care patients to nursing homes without their choice.

The province said about 1,800 of those patients are currently in the hospital, awaiting a place in one of five preferred long-term care home options.

The bill, which was pushed through the legislature without a public hearing, sparked outrage from seniors and lawyers.

The rules, announced on Wednesday, are part of an effort to free up hospital beds as the health system grapples with temporary emergency room closures and a backlog of surgeries. (Shutterstock)

Jones and Calandra said the distance patients can travel “is based on the information we’ve received from the sector and provides hospitals with the options they need to make this policy effective.”

Emergency rooms at hospitals across the province have been closed for hours or days in recent months, mostly due to a shortage of nurses.

Accommodation coordinators will select nursing homes within a 70-kilometer radius. from the patient’s preferred location, except in the north, where the range is 150 kilometers.

Province punishes elderly, opposition says

Mike Schreiner, leader of the Ontario Green Party, said Wednesday that older people should not be penalized for the province’s failure to invest in the healthcare system.

“It is not right to force older people to pay $12,000 a month if they refuse to go to a long-term care home of their choice and away from their family,” Shriner said.

“It’s a shame to gaslight older people and tell them that the crisis in our hospitals is their fault. And removing them from their loved ones and caregivers will actually exacerbate the staffing crisis, putting additional pressure on our already overworked PSW and LTC staff. Without a doubt, this will put the elderly at risk.”

Schreiner said the provincial government must do the following to treat people in long-term care with dignity: