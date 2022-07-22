40-year-old Ibrahimovic signed a new contract with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has extended his contract with AC Milan for another year, despite the prospect of a lengthy rehabilitation after knee surgery.

In late May, Ibrahimovic, shortly after winning Serie A, underwent surgery on his left knee to correct damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury. The 40-year-old is expected to be sidelined for up to eight months, so it’s unlikely he’ll be in full form before the middle of the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Milan confirmed on Monday that the veteran Swedish who scored eight goals last season when they won the league Scudetto For the first time in 11 years, he is ready to extend his stay at the San Siro. October 3, he will be 41 years old.

AC Milan are pleased to announce the extension of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract until 30 June 2023,” the club said in a statement. “The Swedish striker will continue to wear the number 11 shirt.”

Responding to an ad on his Instagram page, Ibrahimovic wrote: “Endless Zlatan #ReadyToLeaveAMark.”