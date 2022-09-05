4: Will Chelsea’s dominance continue?

Plan

Chelsea clinched their third successive Women’s Super League title last season by chasing, matching and finally usurping Arsenal in the last stretch.

They operated in the Gunners’ shadow for over half of the season. But when Arsenal lost to Birmingham, the most unlikely opponent they could beat, Chelsea took advantage of it to advance to another title.

This season, there’s no doubt that Emma Hayes isn’t just aiming for domestic glory. Last season’s disappointing Champions League campaign means there’s a lot of work to be done. Chelsea’s exit from the group stage after a four-goal loss to Wolfsburg showed an inability to shore up gaps in midfield and prevent high-pressing teams from wreaking havoc.

Think back to last season when the Blues reached the final and were blown away by Barcelona’s five goals. You can remember similar problems in the play-offs against Wolfsburg and Bayern.

Hayes is ruthless in trying to solve these problems, as evidenced by Chelsea’s summer transfer business.

Stage right: former Lyon defender Kadeisa Buchanan, Frenchwoman Yves Perisset, full-back Katerina Svitkova, Sweden’s Johanna Rütting Canerid and Serbian Jelena Djankovic, the pass-holder, signatures that Hayes said “fit the profile that Chelsea were looking for.” “.

It may take time for them to stick together and this was evident in Chelsea’s pre-season defeat to Lyon in the European Cup. But if anyone can calm the chaos of the September games, it’s Hayes.

Manager

Hayes enters his 11th season at Chelsea, and perhaps his most convincing yet. The last few campaigns have shown her adjusting to the rest of Europe, moving towards a style more based on possession. Players like Melanie Leupolz and more recently Chankovic are talking about it. The next level is to reproduce what was in Europe, with a strong midfield center and a merciless tenth number.

Key player

Fran Kirby plays the pit with unrelenting fury and is the key to unlocking the defense. Along with Sam Kerr, Kirby became one of the strongest hitters in the league. This summer, she was able to give the English fans the same fervor in a winning campaign at the Euro. Kirby dropped out of the game with a fatigue-related illness months before the tournament, but with professional help was able to get back in shape and become one of the standout players.