4: Will Chelsea’s dominance continue?

Plan
Chelsea clinched their third successive Women’s Super League title last season by chasing, matching and finally usurping Arsenal in the last stretch.
They operated in the Gunners’ shadow for over half of the season. But when Arsenal lost to Birmingham, the most unlikely opponent they could beat, Chelsea took advantage of it to advance to another title.
This season, there’s no doubt that Emma Hayes isn’t just aiming for domestic glory. Last season’s disappointing Champions League campaign means there’s a lot of work to be done. Chelsea’s exit from the group stage after a four-goal loss to Wolfsburg showed an inability to shore up gaps in midfield and prevent high-pressing teams from wreaking havoc.
Think back to last season when the Blues reached the final and were blown away by Barcelona’s five goals. You can remember similar problems in the play-offs against Wolfsburg and Bayern.
Hayes is ruthless in trying to solve these problems, as evidenced by Chelsea’s summer transfer business.
Stage right: former Lyon defender Kadeisa Buchanan, Frenchwoman Yves Perisset, full-back Katerina Svitkova, Sweden’s Johanna Rütting Canerid and Serbian Jelena Djankovic, the pass-holder, signatures that Hayes said “fit the profile that Chelsea were looking for.” “.
It may take time for them to stick together and this was evident in Chelsea’s pre-season defeat to Lyon in the European Cup. But if anyone can calm the chaos of the September games, it’s Hayes.
Manager
Hayes enters his 11th season at Chelsea, and perhaps his most convincing yet. The last few campaigns have shown her adjusting to the rest of Europe, moving towards a style more based on possession. Players like Melanie Leupolz and more recently Chankovic are talking about it. The next level is to reproduce what was in Europe, with a strong midfield center and a merciless tenth number.
Key player
Fran Kirby plays the pit with unrelenting fury and is the key to unlocking the defense. Along with Sam Kerr, Kirby became one of the strongest hitters in the league. This summer, she was able to give the English fans the same fervor in a winning campaign at the Euro. Kirby dropped out of the game with a fatigue-related illness months before the tournament, but with professional help was able to get back in shape and become one of the standout players.
Big summer autograph
Centre-back Buchanan, former member of the all-conquering Lyon team. If you don’t already know the name, memorize it. The arrival of Team Canada means the likely use of a back three, a defensive formation that served Chelsea well in the second half of last season’s campaign. If Chelsea want to improve their Champions League results, they will need Buchanan’s skill to do so.
Euro 2022 joy/heartache
Millie Bright’s campaign for the Euro deserves a mention. She was part of a stunning England rearguard that kept a clean sheet until Spain’s Esther González scored in the 54th minute of the quarter-final. Blocks, grabs and headbutts were not her only strong point. When asked to go ahead and play at the top late in the game, Bright was able to cause mayhem to allow others to score vital goals.
Attract the crowd
Hayes recently detailed what WSL can do to drive positive change: commercialization, mass funding, and government intervention. Chelsea will try to encourage these measures from the outset by getting more people involved in the games. “We are starting our title defense at Stamford Bridge,” Hayes wrote. “These stars you saw at the Euros, you can see them every week for a very affordable price in a game free of violence.”