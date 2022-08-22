$4 Trillion: How the Biden Administration’s Legislative Success Became a Reality

Toggle caption By Saul Loeb./AFP Getty Images

When President Biden took office, the Senate had the smallest possible Democratic majority. Yet the Biden administration’s legislative successes continue to pile up.

He signed an American defense plan just months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall. Recently, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. This three legislative package amounts to about 4 trillion dollars.

Whether or not the work of lawmakers or Biden is key to getting these packages, the administration’s ambitious agenda is moving forward.

NPR’s Ari Shapiro talks with journalist Michael Grunwald, author of “The New New Deal.” About Biden’s performance.

