Politics $4 Trillion: How the Biden Administration's Legislative Success Became...
$4 Trillion: How the Biden Administration’s Legislative Success Became a Reality

By printveela editor

Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, during a press event in Wilmington, Delaware on March 12, 2020.

By Saul Loeb./AFP Getty Images


When President Biden took office, the Senate had the smallest possible Democratic majority. Yet the Biden administration’s legislative successes continue to pile up.

He signed an American defense plan just months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall. Recently, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. This three legislative package amounts to about 4 trillion dollars.

Whether or not the work of lawmakers or Biden is key to getting these packages, the administration’s ambitious agenda is moving forward.

NPR’s Ari Shapiro talks with journalist Michael Grunwald, author of “The New New Deal.” About Biden’s performance.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear local news segments to help you understand what’s happening in your community.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

The episode was produced by Briana Scott and Erica Ryan. It was edited by Sami Yenigun, Arnie Seiple and Justin Kenin. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

