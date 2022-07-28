New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sebastian Vettel has hung up his helmet at the end of the 2022 Formula One season.

The four-time champion and father of three says he wants to focus on his family.

“I love this sport. It’s been central to my life since I can remember. But as long as life is on the track, my life is not on the track. Being a racing driver is not my only identity,” the 35-year-old German said in a video announcement.

Vettel won four consecutive championships with Red Bull from 2010-2013.

He currently competes for the struggling Aston Martin team and is 14th out of 20 drivers in the points standings, with a season-best finish of sixth.

“Besides racing I have raised a family and I love being around them. I have developed other interests outside of Formula One.”

“How I stick to my passion and what I feel is right, no longer sidesteps my desire to be a great father and husband.”

Vettel has been heavily involved in climate change activism and recently said in his statement that it would make him question his job as a racing driver.

“My passion comes with certain things I’ve learned to dislike. They may be fixed in the future, but the will to apply that change must grow stronger and lead to action today.

In addition to his championships, Vettel is third in all-time Formula One wins with 53, behind seven-time champions Michael Schumacher on 91 and Lewis Hamilton on 103.

His most recent victory came at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix while he was driving for Ferrari.