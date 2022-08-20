4-star wide receiver signed with Louisville football not part of program

The Louisville Cardinals lost a four-star class of 2022 signing, football head coach Scott Satterfield said during the presentation. 93.9 The Ville.

Wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer will not be on the field for the Cardinals this season, the coach said on a Friday morning radio show.

“It’s a little bit out of our hands,” the fourth-year head coach continued. “(Mortimers) is probably going to go to another school. We haven’t heard where he’s going to go, but we wish him the best.”

Satterfield first addressed Mortimer’s absence on Aug. 2, saying the Florida native’s status with the team was still unclear and that the Cardinals “should have some clarity in the next couple of weeks.”

Mortimer was arrested earlier this year in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 9 on a third-degree felony battery charge, according to documents obtained by The Courier Journal.

A local police arrest citation states that the day before his arrest, he elbowed a minor girl in the face while sitting in a car at Dillard High School, where he was playing football and a member of track and field. the team The blow left her “with a laceration to her lower lip that required multiple stitches to close” and two of the girl’s front teeth were broken.

Mortimer pleaded not guilty but amended his plea to no contest on June 10. That same day, the 18-year-old was sentenced to one year and a third-degree felony charge reduced to a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge, according to court documents, with the possibility of his probation being transferred to Kentucky.

His probation began on July 9, requiring him to complete a 13-week anger management course and 100 hours of community service. The 13-week program is scheduled to be completed in six weeks, ending on August 16. “Help facilitate the defendant’s admission to the University of Louisville prior to the start of the fall semester of 2022.” Mortimer is not entitled to early termination.

Mortimer is the Cardinals’ second-highest-rated recruit in a class from 2018, ranked No. 36 in the nation by Louisville, the highest-ranked group from 2018, according to 247Sports. He originally committed to Florida State. But Louisville flipped On the occasion of National Signature Day in December.

After completing his final season on the gridiron for Dillard last fall, Mortimer is the No. 1 prospect nationally in the 2022 class. 51 wide receiver prospect and the no. 336 total talent. Composite rankings of 247 sports. Wide receiver signing day profile on the U of L Athletics official website He said he caught 24 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns in the Panthers’ 2021 season, which ended after six games as the team was eliminated from the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Louisville still has three other wide receivers in the 2022 class who are three-star prospects in Chris Bell, Chance Morrow and Maurice Turner. All three joined the university.

Returning members of the receiving corps include Braden Smith, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Josh Johnson, Bradley West, Jatavian Churchill, Christian Henry, Elijah Downing and Jaylin Carter. The Cardinals also added Dee Wiggins and Tyler Hudson from the transfer portal.