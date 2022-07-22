New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Los Angeles are searching for suspects involved in the shooting of four people Thursday night.

LAPD officers received word of a violent interaction at 7th and Spring streets around 9:35 p.m.

Four shooting victims were at the scene when police arrived, the Los Angeles Times reported. One person was hospitalized in critical condition. The other two were taken to stable condition, while the last victim suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The number of shooters initially reported was up to four or five; However, authorities are now saying the suspects are two black males who fled on foot.

Police are still unsure of a motive but have not ruled out the possibility that it was a random attack, KTLA reports.

The victims – three men and one woman – have not been identified at this time.

Violent crime and theft in Los Angeles have become a hot button issue for state officials who have been unable to contain the dangerous trends in the city at large.

The LAPD issued a warning this year to people wearing expensive jewelry, saying thieves could target them.

The warning comes after thieves made off with $5 million worth of jewelry at a Beverly Hills jewelry store on Tuesday.

“There has been a significant increase in armed robberies involving victims wearing expensive jewelry in public over the past year,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. “If it’s visible, it could be a target.”