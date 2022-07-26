New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Six people, including four children, have died in a northwest Arkansas house fire, officials said.

The fire started early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Emergency responders received a call about the fire at 2 a.m. and people were still inside the home, the sheriff’s office said. One boy managed to escape.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire. The bodies of the victims have been sent to the State Crime Laboratory to ascertain the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names or ages of the victims.