The ATP men’s tennis tour is canceling four of its tournaments in China this year, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships were canceled by the ATP on Thursday. This is the third year in a row that the tour has canceled the China swing, which usually follows the US Open in September and October.

The ATP offers single-year event licenses for six tournaments on that section of its calendar: San Diego on Sept. 19-25; Seoul, South Korea and Tel Aviv, Israel, September 26 to October 2; Florence, Italy and Gijon, Spain, October 10-16; and Naples, Italy, on October 17-23.

Late last year, the WTA suspended all of its 2022 events in China because of concerns about the safety of Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai, who was accused of sexual assault by a former government official there. WTA CEO Steve Simon told The Associated Press at the time that those tournaments could still be canceled later this year.