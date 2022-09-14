New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Northern California prompted fire officials to respond to gas leaks, the smell of gas, fire alarms and stuck elevators.

The epicenter was in Santa Rosa, 50 miles north of San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the magnitude 4.4 earthquake that struck around 6:39 PT was quickly downgraded to a magnitude 3.9. The epicenter was 4.66 miles underground.

Tremors were felt as far north as Mendocino County and as far south as Santa Clara County, according to the newspaper and the US Geological Survey, as well as knocking over murals.

“I wasn’t sure if a plane had gone down nearby — it was so loud,” downtown Santa Rosa resident Brooks Anderson told the Chronicle. He said that several oil paintings fell from his wall.

He said that his house was built in 1876 and that thousands died in the famous San Francisco earthquake of 1906.

There were no injuries or major damage, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

According to the Chronicle, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit the East Bay on Sunday.

The area is vulnerable to earthquakes as Santa Rosa sits on the Rogers Creek Fault, east of the San Andreas Fault, which sits beneath San Francisco.