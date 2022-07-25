New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After reading he was the betting favorite for the 3M Open, the pressure on Tony Finau’s mind was surprisingly high as he tried to extend the momentum he built this summer.

Playing catch-up proved to be the perfect formula for his third PGA Tour victory.

Finau shot a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three strokes on Sunday, erasing a five-stroke deficit with 11 holes left as Scott Piercy rallied from the lead at the windy TPC Twin Cities.

“I thought I’d compete this year and win again, so to be able to do it this late in the season when you’re running out of tournaments and you put such an expectation on yourself, it’s very satisfying,” Finau said. He finished at 17-under 267.

Sungjae Im (68) and Emiliano Grillo (71) finished second. Pearcy completed his tournament-record 54-hole score with a 76 to tie for fourth, four strokes back. James Hahn shot 65 to match Pearcy and Tom Hogg (70) on 13 under.

No. Pearcy bogeyed four of the six holes before a triple-bogey burst on 14, allowing Finau – playing in the previous trio – to take over for good. Graciously congratulated by Pearcy outside the scoring ten, the 32-year-old Fina recorded the biggest winning rally in the four editions of the event.

“I’m a good example of how tough it is to close a deal,” said Finau, whose previous wins were in 2016 and 2021. He had 10 second place finishes and three quarters. “Anytime you win, it’s awesome to get the respect of the guys you’re playing with.”

Strong support naturally came from his wife and five children. They stayed with him in a rented house next to the course and followed him from tee to green. Fishing expeditions and family meals helped keep his mind off his swing when it wasn’t necessary.

“I’m a husband. I’m a father. I’m their friend. I try to have a good time with them,” Finau said.

Finau, who finished third at the 3M Open in 2020, moved up from 30th to 17th in the FedEx Cup race. He entered the week ranked 17th in the world.

Finau made a 31-foot putt for birdie on the 15th green to strengthen his hold on the lead as he walked the course confidently in his slender 6-foot-4 frame, white hat and aqua-striped polo.

A sure sign that it is Finau’s day is no. Came on the 17th. His tee shot mumbled off the side of the grandstand, bounced onto the green, and rolled into the rough a few feet from the water. He landed a perfect chip a foot short of the hole to make a par 3, which he playfully clasped his hand over his chest to pretend he’d had a heart attack.

On the frustrating par-5 18th, Finau found water off the tee for one final challenge. But with Pearcy watching from the fairway, Finau made a 3-footer for bogey to seal it. He pumped his fists several times, took off his hat and left to embrace his family.

Pearcy shared the first-round lead with Im on Thursday after a 65 and pulled away from the pack with a 64 on Friday to take a three-shot edge into the weekend. He extended his lead to four strokes after enduring a 6 1/2-hour weather delay and a painful heel blister Saturday.

That was nothing compared to the grind he found himself in on Sunday. He was 20-under after six holes. An hour later, Piercy was in trouble. After posting just three bogeys over his first 61 holes, he went seven over par in his last 11. In that he is no. There are also 7 done in 14.

Piercy’s tee shot landed in the fairway bunker and his sand wedge didn’t get him out of the sand. With a risky, last-ditch approach to getting back on track, his next attempt from the bunker was short and water splashed left of the green instead of a safe play to the right. After the drop, Piercy hits a rough. And then his next attempt stopped 3 inches short of the cup.

It was the fourth time in six tries that Pearcy had held or shared a three-round lead and failed to win the tournament.

Argentinian Grillo, who finished second in the John Deere Classic three weeks ago, also had a triple bogey to finish tied for 7th. There were 303 balls in the water this week, the most on tour all season.

“Tony stepped on the gas really hard and he made everybody work hard,” Grillo said.