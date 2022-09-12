32 things we learned from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season: Super Bowl 56 teams are both 0-1

32 Things We Learned Week 1 2022 NFL Season:

1. Sunday’s Week 1 games coincided with the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Naturally, the pregame commemoration was especially poignant in the New York market, where the MetLife Stadium crowd had quite a display of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Ironically, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh wore a Ravens-branded FDNY hat next to him, while Jets coach Robert Saleh left a lid on (as he usually does). Harbaugh switched to a Ravens-branded NYPD hat during his postgame press conference after Baltimore’s 24-9 victory.

2. As for historians, it’s now been 21 years since Tom Brady first became a starter in the NFL, when former New England Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe was injured in 2001 during the NFL’s comeback after the September 11 tragedies.

2a.TB12 improved to 7-0 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys after cruising the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 on Sunday night.

2b. The Falcons, Vikings, Patriots and even the Bucs have never won against the Goat.

2c. Now 45, Brady officially became the oldest quarterback to start an NFL game. And the record-breaking resume grows.

3. For the first time since 2007, there were no rookie quarterbacks in any starting lineup on opening weekend.

4. Week 1 has no shortage of drama, but whether it’s the weather (Chicago), some of the most highly regarded teams (Rams, Packers, Bengals, 49ers) falling flat, special teams nonsense or the help of penalties – both ridiculous (see: Chicago) and legitimate – the opening weekend is a lot. As sloppy as it is, you can conclude that a good portion of the league takes the preseason a little too seriously.

4a. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals both lost in Super Bowl 56 seven months ago. This is the first time in this century that Super Sunday participants have each opened 0-1 in the previous season.

5. A thumb injury to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott probably hinges on the combination of QBs Cooper Rush and Will Grier as Dallas’ tentative plan to defend its NFC East title — not a comforting thought for “America’s Team” fans. Jerry Jones … or Mike McCarthy. Dallas’ next five games are against the Bengals, Giants, Commanders, Rams and Eagles – the Cowboys could start 0-3 in the division.

6. There are 10 new head coaches entering the 2022 campaign, and they’re 6-2-1 Sunday with the Denver Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett making his debut in Seattle on Monday. Among the winners was Giants boss Brian Daboll, whose feisty sideline demeanor and decision to go for two points and 76 seconds left was a plus for New York … for now.

7.Two years in a row QB Aaron Rodgers (195 yards, INT) and the Green Bay Packers got trashed in Week 1. It’s just one game, but should Rodgers and WR Davante Adams have fought to save their football marriage?

8. Could this be the year the league finally gets a 2,000-yard receiver? Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson needed to average just 113.5 for the rest of the game after his 184-yard, two-TD outburst helped Rodgers eliminate the pack.

9. Who is Tyreek? Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes went off for 360 yards and five TD passes in Arizona on Sunday afternoon, making sure Buffalo Bills counterpart Josh Allen didn’t run away with the MVP award.

9a. Mahomes has 18 TD passes and zero picks in his career in Week 1 games.

10. Could new LA Chargers rusher Khalil Mack be on the short list of 2022 Defensive Player of the Year candidates after his three-for-one shutout against the Las Vegas Raiders and former teammate Derek Carr on Sunday? Great when you’re healthy, line up opposite Joey Bosa (1½ sacks) and get QB Justin Herbert leads.

11. How is Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s season going to pan out after failing to reach a contract extension with Baltimore before this weekend’s self-imposed deadline? Time will tell, but Jackson, who threw three TD passes against the Jets, only ran six times for 17 yards. He entered the season averaging 10.6 rushing attempts per game over his career.

12. Jackson’s former teammate, current Jets QB Joe Flacco — who famously played his own deal in 2012 and led Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory — threw 59 passes in his first game against his former team. Flacco is now 0-10 in games when he throws the ball at least 52 times.

13. Based on how the 2021 first-round quarterbacks played Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers could have drafted Justin Fields third overall instead of Trae Lance. The rain and awful turf at Soldier Field may have been the equalizer, but Fields did a lot more with a smaller supporting cast in a 19-10 upset of Chicago.

13a. Since taking over in 2017, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is now 8-29 in regular-season games without starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

14. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals twice on Sunday, once in overtime and once on Twitter. (For the record, Pittsburgh forced five turnovers.)

15. Despite a down season in 2021, Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick signed a record-setting contract (a 4-year, $73.6 million extension) for a safety this offseason — which was later eclipsed by the Chargers’ Derwin James — and certainly started earning his money Sunday. The two-time All-Pro had a 31-yard pick six, tied a career-best with 14 tackles and blocked an extra point that sent the game into overtime, where the Steelers prevailed. Fitzpatrick won’t be stopped moving forward if teammate TJ Watt’s pectoral injury is serious enough to sideline last season’s Defensive Player of the Year.

16. After undergoing an appendectomy early in training camp and trying to mesh with a starting five that underwent O-linectomies in the offseason with four new starters, perhaps Bengals QB Joe Burrow is anticipating a 2022 debut. But his career-worst five turnovers, including four INTs, are two more than he’s surrendered in an NFL game.

17. Welcome back, Saints WR Michael Thomas. The former All-Pro, who has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, had his first two-TD game in nearly three years — Sunday’s scores both came in the fourth quarter — in New Orleans’ 27-26 comeback win over the Falcons in Atlanta.

18. Von Miller posted two sacks in his Bills debut Thursday night, matching what he did in his last game against the Rams — a game-winning effort in Super Bowl 56. Miller’s new crew sacked his former teammate Matthew Stafford seven times. Buffalo has the top-ranked defense in the league in 2021, but it averaged just 2.47 sacks in the regular season. Early indications are that Miller could be the final piece to Western New York’s long-awaited Super Bowl formula.

19. For the first time since Sean McVay became Rams coach in 2017, his team was below .500 at any point in the season.

19a. Los Angeles’ 21-point loss was the second-worst Week 1 loss for a team coming off a Super Bowl victory.

20. If Miller is the main move of the offseason — and Tyreek Hill and Adams are among those in the discussion — could WR AJ Brown be the next-most consequential? Per Elias, Brown’s 155 receiving yards (10 catches) were the most by an Eagles player in his team debut.

21. QB Matt Ryan’s first game with the Indianapolis Colts ended in a 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. None of Ryan’s 222 games with the Atlanta Falcons were deadlocked.

22. Some praise goes to TE OJ Howard, who scored two Texans TDs on Sunday. Howard only moves from the penthouse (Bucks, Bills) to the outhouse in 2022, but it’s nice to have a chance to showcase the talent that made him a first-round pick in 2017.

23. Since becoming the Patriots’ coach in 2000, Bill Belichick had never lost his first four games against an opposing quarterback … until Sunday. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is now 4-0 against Belichick and has helped the Dolphins improve their record to 8-2 against the Pats at Hard Rock Stadium in the teams’ last 10 meetings in South Florida.

23a. Patriots offense and offseason consternation about OC Josh McDaniels’ departure – what’s the big deal? New England gained seven points, 271 yards and landed QB Mack Jones in the trainer’s room Sunday with an injured back.

24. New Panthers QB Baker Mayfield hasn’t been able to (bleep) his former Browns teammates or cool the seat under his new coach Matt Rule.

25. However, Mayfield would have been victorious had he not been a Cleveland player who never played. Browns K Cade York’s game-winning 58-yard FG in the final seconds was the longest by a rookie in his team’s season opener. A fourth-rounder, York is the highest drafted kicker since 2016.

25a. The Steelers’ Chris Boswell and the Saints’ Will Lutz also drilled game-winning three-pointers on Sunday.

25b. However, some kickers — the Colts’ Rodrigo Blankenship and the Titans’ Randy Bullock — don’t sleep well. And the Bengals’ Evan McPherson dreams of a long stretch of support.

26. NBC’s new “Sunday Night Football” is off to a fast start, announcing the duo of Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth. They injected some humor into Thursday’s Rams-Bills kickoff game, with Tirico having fun afterwards Collinsworth’s vocal cords failed Sunday night in Dallas. “Should I make a ‘voice’ joke?” Tirico broke out while working on a promotion for NBC’s popular reality show.

27. At least the Chiefs know they have plenty of handcuffs for Harrison Butker — who missed part of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury — as it turns out, safety Justin Reed.

28. Washington fans got the full Wentz on Sunday, as their new quarterback threw two interceptions before connecting on two of his four TD passes in the final 10 minutes, leading the Commanders to a 28-22 victory over Jacksonville.

29. Jaguars rookie OLB Travon Walker, this year’s No. 1 pick, became the first drafted player since TJ Watt in 2017 to collect a sack and an interception in his NFL debut.

30. But I have to tell one of my biggest fans, Neil – who likes to read this column and listen to me on the DC sports radio shows – that Sunday’s game is unwatchable outside the nation’s capital. Not because the Commanders and Jags didn’t provide some good football theater, but because those new Washington uniforms looked a lot worse in game action than they did conceptually. And #HTTC? Terrible.

31. “What do I know?” Filed from, the bottom four teams in my latest power rankings — the Texans, Falcons, Bears and Giants — went nearly 4-0 on Sunday. The quartet still wound up 2-1-1, Chicago’s Windy City prevailed in a downpour, and Big Blue upset the Titans in Nashville. Proof positive you never know in the NFL.

32. It was fitting to bookend Sunday’s 9/11 milestone by taking a moment to remember former Arizona Cardinals safety and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who said after the attacks: “My great-grandfather was at Pearl Harbor and a lot of my family went and fought in wars, and I I haven’t really done a damn thing as far as putting in a line like that.” Of course, Tillman, who left the NFL for the 2001 season, made the ultimate sacrifice in 2004 when he was killed in Afghanistan. His memory lives on. Pat Tillman Foundation, which awards scholarships to current military members, military spouses and veterans. Thanks, Pat.

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.