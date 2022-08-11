3 Ways The Deflation Act Will Help You Fight Climate Change

Toggle caption Craig Ruttle/AP

Money in Inflation Act It would be cheaper for Americans to curb their own climate-warming emissions.

Most of the bill’s climate benefits would come from encouraging large-scale changes like generating more wind and solar power, but individual choices could increase when undertaken on a large scale.

Here are three ways consumers should know about making greener choices if the bill passes the House of Representatives, as expected.

Money for efficient electrical appliances – and the home upgrades needed to support them

Tax credits for energy efficiency improvements are the first home benefits Americans will see.

The Inflation Reduction Act would have to revive the credit that expired last year, make it all retroactive to 2022 and extend it for more than a decade. Homeowners who front the cost of energy efficiency improvements, from new doors and windows to more efficient appliances, can claim up to $1,200 a year, or up to 30% of the total cost at tax time.

Down the road, the bill would set aside more than $8 billion for two relief programs aimed at low- and moderate-income families. will encourage the replacement of old appliances with new energy efficient ones, as well as the home improvements necessary to support them; And second is to cut down on wasted energy in the home. But that will take time to set up because states must apply for the money and set up systems to implement the rebates, according to Lowell Ungar, director of federal policy for the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), a research nonprofit. Institution

Once that happens, language in the bill allows the rebate to be applied at the point of sale.

“A rebate means a discount,” says Jamal Lewis, director of policy partnerships and equitable electrification at Rewiring America. Buyers who pay 80% or less Area Middle Income While those earning up to 150% of the area median income can earn the most, the least benefit is seen.

These discounts are:

Up to $1,750 for a heat pump water heater.

Up to $8,000 for a heat pump to heat or cool a space.

up to $840 for an electric stove, cooktop, range or oven; Or an electric heat pump clothes dryer.

Up to $4,000 for breaker box upgrades.

Up to $1,600 for insulation, air sealing and ventilation.

Up to $2,500 for electric wiring.

Once installed, some equipment, such as heat pumps, are also inexpensive to operate in the United States. According to ACEEE. Electric appliances, not fossil fuel-powered appliances, can switch to run on renewable energy as more wind and solar power are added to the grid. Simply put, “it’s a cleaner, better approach” to home energy, Ungar says.

The legislation would also create a second rebate program, which would pay households between $2,000 and $8,000 for comprehensive upgrades that significantly reduce their energy waste, such as new insulation or air sealing.

Pay for residential solar panels and energy storage

For homeowners looking to get their own renewable energy, the legislation would greatly expand existing tax credits for residential solar and offer them for home energy storage systems, basically large batteries.

Taken together, these measures will reduce the building’s draw on the electric grid during times of high usage, for example, when everyone is running their air conditioners during a heat wave.

“It really strengthens the grid for everyone,” says Abigail Ross Hopper, president of the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Homeowners can get up to 30% of the cost of a home’s solar energy in tax time, beginning in 2022 and running through 2032, with the amount tapering off through the end of 2034. Similar incentives will apply for storage.

Electric vehicle tax credits are intended to help low- and moderate-income buyers, but exclude many vehicles

Experts say the bill’s electric vehicle tax credits — up to $7,500 for a new EV and $4,000 for a used vehicle — are a mixed bag.

Some measures will democratize who can buy an EV, according to John Helveston, an assistant professor at George Washington University who studies the EV market. Eligible buyers can’t make more than $300,000/year on a jointly filed tax return when claiming the credit for a new EV, and the money can’t apply to cars sold for trucks/SUVs/vans worth more than $55,000. $80,000, a move to exclude luxury vehicles from the tax credit scheme.

“It’s all driving towards making EVs more affordable, more accessible to the mass market. And that’s where we need to go,” Helveston says.

Credits can also be transferred to car dealers to apply at the time of sale.

But half of the tax credit amount is tied to gradually increasing requirements that critical minerals used to make EV batteries come from North America or free trade partners of the US, something manufacturers say is currently impossible to do.

“While we are working to unlock the supply of critical minerals and increase domestic battery production, we cannot currently meet the demand for these materials on our own,” wrote John Bozella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. statement on the law.

His group anticipates that the language in the bill would exclude many models from eligibility, and that No one qualified for the full $7,500 Once the need for minerals is met.

However, consumers shouldn’t despair, Helveston says, because the other half of the tax credit should be accessible for at least some vehicles.

“It’s all or nothing,” he says.