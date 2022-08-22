3 Prongs of Liz Cheney’s Campaign Against Trump – Will They Work?

Toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images

Liz Cheney has her eye on Donald Trump.

The Wyoming congresswoman may have lost her bid for re-election this past week, but her goal is to make sure Trump never becomes president again.

“I believe that Donald Trump poses a very serious threat and threat to our republic,” Cheney said. of NBC Today Show the day after her primary loss. “And I think it’s going to take a broad and united coalition of Republicans, Democrats and independents to defeat him, and I want to be a part of that.”

Cheney is taking a few steps to try and make that possible:

Creating a PAC: After her defeat, she immediately formed a political action committee called The Great Task;

After her defeat, she immediately formed a political action committee called The Great Task; January 6 Committee hearings begin: As vice chairwoman of the House Jan. 6 Committee, she is continuing hearings this fall aimed at exposing Trump’s behavior that day;

As vice chairwoman of the House Jan. 6 Committee, she is continuing hearings this fall aimed at exposing Trump’s behavior that day; Possible Race for President: Cheney says she is “considering” a run, even an independent bid.

Political Action Committee

Cheney has a lot of money left in her campaign — about $7 million, much of which came from Democrats. That’s quite ironic considering Cheney’s extremely conservative policy positions.

Cheney has also spoken out against some Democratic elements who have controversially promoted electoral rejections during the GOP primaries in hopes of helping Democrats’ chances against him in competitive states and districts this November.

Cheney could transfer all that money to her newly formed PAC. This would allow her to travel and maybe even run some anti-Trump ads. But it will be limited.

January 6 Committee

Season 2 of the Jan. 6 committee hearings are expected to begin sometime in mid-September, and this is where Cheney has a major megaphone and could have the biggest impact on damaging Trump.

The hearings so far have tarnished Trump’s image, even on his feet. Before the FBI raided his Florida home, Trump’s iron grip on the GOP base appeared to be loosening. He was seen as too anarchic by many Republicans, and the base seemed elsewhere (namely Florida Governor Ron DeSantis).

But, so far, the FBI’s investigation has re-united the base around Trump, whose political identity is so strongly anchored by his own sense of victimhood.

Enter: Cheney. She will again command the microphone in her diligent and focused manner on the Jan. 6 committee rostrum.

And since there are no primaries left, she only has one focus.

The Presidential Race



This last point is brilliant and has many people weighing her chances.

In reality, Cheney knows she has little chance of winning the GOP presidential primary. Not only did she lose her House primary by more than 30 points, her approval rating with Republicans nationally has plummeted because of her tough stance against Trump.

The latest NPR/PBS the newshour/Marist Poll, for example, showed Cheney with only a 13% favorability rating with her own party.

But winning the election and becoming the President himself is not the big issue. Cheney wants to wreak as much havoc on Trump — and all election deniers — as possible.

She’s good at arguing and can take the case in GOP primaries to Republicans, who don’t usually get that perspective from their preferred information sources.

If she runs, she’ll face Trump on the debate stage, but that’s highly unlikely because Trump currently controls power in the party. But she can do a little publicity and get media attention.

She is too Open to individual bids For the president. What is less known is which path can be cut. Again, she won’t win the White House, but she might seriously consider her candidacy if she sees the possibility of legitimately taking votes away from Trump.

After Cheney’s defeat, Trump declared on his social media platforms, “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion.”

But that’s rarely true. Cheney won’t be a congresswoman next year and probably won’t even be president, though she’s not going away.

Because, after all, as she said on NBC, “I’ll do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”