New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three people were killed when a car collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Nottoway County, Virginia, police said.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord and two passengers — a man and a woman — died at the scene of the crash Saturday night, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to swerve out of the way, but its driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the smaller vehicle, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

A Virginia prison is preparing for a multi-year renovation project with the transfer of more than 200 inmates

Virginia AG aims to combat voter fraud by creating ‘Election Integrity Unit’

The tractor driver was not injured.