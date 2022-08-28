New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least three people were injured in a shooting near a Sikh temple in Stockton, California on Saturday evening.

The Stockton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 6:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims. First responders transported the injured to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sacramento officer stabbed by suspect shot and killed by police, officials say

Public Information Officer Joe Silva told KTLA-TV that the shooting occurred during an event around Sikh Temple Street but was not on or connected to temple property, police said in a statement.

Police said the suspects and victims were all Sikhs and were targeted.

Arrested for the death of a toddler with head and brain injuries

The temple said on Facebook that Saturday’s weightlifting competition on its property was “successfully conducted without any altercations or harm to the congregation. The altercation that occurred during the event occurred outside the gurdwara and has nothing to do with the powerlifting event and the gurdwara sahibs. The Stockton Police Department is currently investigating the incident and the Stockton Gurdwara The Sahib Committee will update you as soon as the investigation is complete. Gurdwara Sahib Stockton is committed to the safety of the Sangat.”

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The incident remains under active investigation.