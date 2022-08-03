3 out of 5 candidates will take part in the final debate of the leaders of the Conservatives tonight

Three of the five candidates vying for the post of the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will take part in the final debate of the race on Wednesday night in Ottawa.

The bilingual event, the first half of which will be in English, will begin at 6:00 pm ET.

You can watch the debate live on this page when it starts.

Three candidates must answer questions in a roundtable format for approximately one and a half hours: Jean Charest, former Prime Minister of Quebec and former leader of the federal Progressive Conservatives; Conservative MP Scott Aitchison; and former Ontario MP Roman Baber.

The debate, which will take place without a studio audience, comes just over a month after the party elects its third all-time leader in five years on September 10.

Poilièvre and Lewis dropped out of the debate

MPs Pierre Poilivre and Leslyn Lewis are scheduled to meet supporters in conjunction with Wednesday’s debates in Regina, Sask and Cornwall, PEI, respectively.

Poialivre’s team had previously signaled that he would not take part in the debate because they felt the first debate in May was an “embarrassment” and instead he wants to build voter support.

Lewis said she had not received any information about the format of the debate and that she had told the party that she would not be available on the scheduled day of the event.

Party rules require candidates to attend official party debates or face a $50,000 fine.

The party’s organizing committee for the leadership election said it decided to hold a third debate after finding that a majority of members surveyed supported the move.