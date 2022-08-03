type here...
CANADA POLITICS 3 out of 5 candidates will take part in...
CANADAPOLITICS

3 out of 5 candidates will take part in the final debate of the leaders of the Conservatives tonight

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


Three of the five candidates vying for the post of the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will take part in the final debate of the race on Wednesday night in Ottawa.

The bilingual event, the first half of which will be in English, will begin at 6:00 pm ET.

You can watch the debate live on this page when it starts.

Three candidates must answer questions in a roundtable format for approximately one and a half hours: Jean Charest, former Prime Minister of Quebec and former leader of the federal Progressive Conservatives; Conservative MP Scott Aitchison; and former Ontario MP Roman Baber.

The debate, which will take place without a studio audience, comes just over a month after the party elects its third all-time leader in five years on September 10.

Poilièvre and Lewis dropped out of the debate

MPs Pierre Poilivre and Leslyn Lewis are scheduled to meet supporters in conjunction with Wednesday’s debates in Regina, Sask and Cornwall, PEI, respectively.

Poialivre’s team had previously signaled that he would not take part in the debate because they felt the first debate in May was an “embarrassment” and instead he wants to build voter support.

Lewis said she had not received any information about the format of the debate and that she had told the party that she would not be available on the scheduled day of the event.

Party rules require candidates to attend official party debates or face a $50,000 fine.

The party’s organizing committee for the leadership election said it decided to hold a third debate after finding that a majority of members surveyed supported the move.

Previous articleStudy: Restricted voting laws are more prevalent in Republican-controlled states with diverse populations
Next articleOttawa tells Cree people of Saskatchewan it ‘deeply regrets’ assimilation ‘colonization scheme’

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The Michigan Republican primary for governor was a tough ride. It ends today

Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Angelino to Brighton? Vardy at Chelsea?

HOURjoined Manchester spent several years on loan as a teenager in New York, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda,...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Ottawa tells Cree people of Saskatchewan it ‘deeply regrets’ assimilation ‘colonization scheme’

Crown and Indigenous Affairs Minister Mark Miller apologizes to the Cree Pipikisis people on behalf of the Government...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

3 out of 5 candidates will take part in the final debate of the leaders of the Conservatives tonight

Three of the five candidates vying for the post of the next leader of the Conservative Party of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Study: Restricted voting laws are more prevalent in Republican-controlled states with diverse populations

Restrictive voting laws passed in the wake of the 2020 election were more prevalent in Republican-controlled states with ethnically...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Cowboys DC Don Quinn plans to release Micah Parsons more this season

OXNARD, Calif. - First Dan Quinn spotted the quick.While the Cowboys defensive coordinator knows rookie Micah Parsons brings...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News