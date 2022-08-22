3 more states to ban abortion this week

Enlarge this image toggle signature Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

By the end of August, almost all abortion bans in the country will come into effect.

Thirteen states have legislation that automatically bans abortion when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns a decision. Rowe vs. Wade.

In some states, the trigger law is written in such a way that abortion is immediately banned without any further action. In other cases, it takes 30 days or confirmation from the state attorney general for the policy to take effect. Meanwhile in Utah, Wyoming as well as North Dakotatheir trigger bans were temporarily blocked by the local courts.

A number of states have codified abortion bans without the use of a trigger law. So far, 14 states have near-total bans on abortion, or bans on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Three of these states are expected to introduce even more draconian laws starting August 25.

Reproductive rights in America The data shows that states with the toughest abortion laws have the weakest support for mothers.

Tennessee

FROM Caviar was rescinded in June, Tennessee banned abortion after detecting cardiac activity, which is approximately six weeks pregnant. But on the 25th, almost all abortions will outlaw, except in cases related to the prevention of death or serious bodily harm to a pregnant woman. This law makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

Idaho

Like Tennessee, Idaho has already banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by a law that entered into force on Friday.

Barring court intervention, the state will implement a near-total ban on abortion later this week, except in cases of rape, incest, or medical emergencies. Doctors who perform abortions outside of these circumstances face up to five years in prison. Ministry of Justice sued Idaho block this law, and the court session is scheduled for Monday.

Another law already in place allows potential relatives of an embryo or fetus to sue abortion providers for up to $20,000 within four years after the procedure. This policy will not apply to abusers, but will still apply to family members of abusers.

Law Idaho abortion law causes Justice Department lawsuit

Texas

Abortion is already outlawed in Texas due to a previous law Rowe vs. Wade which is currently observed. The current ban does with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Passed on August 25, a state law will increase penalties for those involved in illegal abortions, and doctors who perform the procedure face life in prison and fines. at least $100,000. The procedure is allowed only for pregnant patients in emergency medical care.

Vaccinations – Health News Because of the abortion law in Texas, her desired pregnancy turned into a medical nightmare.

States where abortion bans go into effect in September

Indiana became the first state to pass a new abortion ban after the law was repealed. Caviar. This law should come into force on 15 September.

Like other states, Indiana will ban abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or a medical emergency. Even so, the law prescribes a complicated abortion process.

Arizona’s abortion ban, which criminalizes abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, should be lifted. effective September 24. But a stricter ban is being considered by the courts at the request of the state’s attorney general.