A man and two children were killed and several others injured in a collision between two vehicles in the suburbs of the twin cities.

Authorities say an SUV driven by a man crossed the median in Ham Lake with a woman and three children in it and collided with a pickup truck pulling a trailer Sunday afternoon.

A child along with the driver of the SUV died at the scene. One infant was airlifted to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The third child was also airlifted to the hospital and his condition is serious. The woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and her condition is critical.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

The victims have not been identified.