New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Three people were killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi in south central Wisconsin.

According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The driver of the Jeep began to pull slowly onto Highway 21 when it hit the semi, causing it to fall into a ditch.

Two people in the Jeep, a 74-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Lindenhurst, Illinois, and the driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Davie, Florida, were killed.

Kenosha’s ‘scars’: Wisconsin Republicans to tour city streets 2 years after riots

The patrol said that the metal debris from the accident touched one Ford Explorer Stopped at a gas station near the intersection. Explorer is empty.

Arrest made after 2 dead outside Wisconsin hotel

The accident is under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released.