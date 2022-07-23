New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Campers were evacuated at an Iowa state park campground Friday morning after a triple homicide.

Maquoketa Caves State Park reported a shooting on park property Friday morning. The park, as well as nearby campgrounds, quickly issued evacuation notices and began issuing updates for visitors.

Authorities found the bodies of three victims at the crime scene, as well as the body of the suspect.

One injured after ‘barricade’ situation in DC hotel shooting: police

“At approximately 6:23 this morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and DCI were notified of a triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. Officers found three deceased bodies,” the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. “Officers later discovered that one camper was unaccounted for,” the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation wrote in a press release.

Authorities found the body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, at the scene. Sherwin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“After searching the area, officers found the body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, on the west side of the park. Sherwin appeared to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was not in danger to the public,” officials said. Advertisement

The park is an active crime scene and will be closed until authorities are done

“There is an emergency this morning at Maquoketa Caves,” Camp Shalom, a nearby Christian camp and retreat center, wrote on Facebook. “We evacuated the camp as soon as we became aware of it. We believe all campers and staff are safe and in town at Little Bear Park, where we will close at our usual 11 a.m. worship and pickup.”

Click here to get Fox app

Deadly shootings continue to make headlines as police departments struggle to prevent and respond to shootings across the country.

A Rochester, New York, police officer who was shot by a suspect while on duty on the city’s northeast side died hours earlier. Police Chief Dave Smith identified the fallen officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the force and a husband and father.

Two children, three injured after tree falls on home in Alabama

Officer Sino Seng, who has been on the force for eight years, was shot in the lower back, Smith said Friday morning. Smith called the fatal shooting a “cowardly ambush” and said Mazurkiewicz and Tseng were “victims of violence that we are trying to fight in our community.”

Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body and died after being taken to a local hospital, Smith said. Seng was shot at least once in the lower body and was released from the hospital to recover at home with his wife and children.