Campers were evacuated at an Iowa state park campground Friday morning after a triple homicide.

Maquoketa Caves State Park reported a shooting on park property Friday morning. The park, as well as nearby campgrounds, quickly issued evacuation notices and began issuing updates for visitors.

Authorities found the bodies of three victims at the crime scene, as well as the body of the suspect.

Anthony Orlando Sherwin is shown in this photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety. A shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in eastern Iowa on Friday, July 2, 2022 left three people dead and a suspected gunman dead, police said. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said officers searching the campground found the body of a Nebraska man who had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

(Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)

“At approximately 6:23 this morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and DCI were notified of a triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. Officers found three deceased bodies,” the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. “Officers later discovered that one camper was unaccounted for,” the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation wrote in a press release.

Authorities found the body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, at the scene. Sherwin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“After searching the area, officers found the body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, on the west side of the park. Sherwin appeared to be suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was not in danger to the public,” officials said. Advertisement

The park is an active crime scene and will be closed until authorities are done

Emergency crews block the entrance to Maquoketa Caves State Park as police investigate a shooting that killed several people in Maquoketa, Friday, July 22, 2022. Iowa

(Nicos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

“There is an emergency this morning at Maquoketa Caves,” Camp Shalom, a nearby Christian camp and retreat center, wrote on Facebook. “We evacuated the camp as soon as we became aware of it. We believe all campers and staff are safe and in town at Little Bear Park, where we will close at our usual 11 a.m. worship and pickup.”

Deadly shootings continue to make headlines as police departments struggle to prevent and respond to shootings across the country.

Entrance to Maquoketa Caves State Park is blocked as police investigate a fatal shooting in Maquoketa, Iowa, Friday, July 22, 2022.

(Nicos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com