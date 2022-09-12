New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three children have died after being found unconscious on a Coney Island beach early Monday morning.

The children – a baby under one year old, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – were rushed to hospital by emergency medical services personnel, but it was too late to save them.

A 30-year-old woman, believed to be the mother of the children, was detained. Fox 5 New York Reports say she was found walking on the beach before being questioned by New York Police Department officers.

The baby was 3 months old. According to a tweet by a local journalist. That reporter also says the incident happened at 3 a.m. and notes that the mother was “emotionally disturbed.”

