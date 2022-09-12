off
Three children have died after being found unconscious on a Coney Island beach early Monday morning.

The children – a baby under one year old, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy – were rushed to hospital by emergency medical services personnel, but it was too late to save them.

A 30-year-old woman, believed to be the mother of the children, was detained. Fox 5 New York Reports say she was found walking on the beach before being questioned by New York Police Department officers.

Three children found unconscious on Coney Island die. The children's mother is being questioned in connection with the deaths of the 1-year-old, 4-year-old and 7-year-old.

(Fox 5 New York)

The baby was 3 months old. According to a tweet by a local journalist. That reporter also says the incident happened at 3 a.m. and notes that the mother was “emotionally disturbed.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.

