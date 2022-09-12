New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three children are dead and their mother is being questioned by police after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach early Monday morning.

The children — a 3-month-old girl, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — were rushed to the hospital by emergency medical services personnel, but it was too late to save them.

The children’s 30-year-old mother was two miles away from the boys, wet and barefoot, police said at a news conference. She was “not communicative with officers,” said NYPD Chief Kenneth Corey.

Authorities were first alerted to the situation around 1:40 a.m. after a family member called 911, concerned that their relative may have harmed her three young children.

Officers went to an apartment where their knocks went unanswered, but they encountered a man in the building who said he was the father of a child and was also concerned for the children’s safety.

He is the man who told authorities the mother and children were on the boardwalk.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. He added that it did not appear that there were any previous cases of abuse or neglect involving the woman.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with information about the woman’s arrest and police comments.