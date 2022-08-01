New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about an outbreak of parecovirus, a common viral infection that can cause serious illness in babies under three months of age.

From April 12 to May 24 this year, 23 infants were admitted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a report from the CDC.

On July 12, CDC issued a health advisory to educate physicians and public health departments about circulating parecovirus.

Monkeypox: What you must know about the virus – and how to protect yourself

Although parecovirus (or PV) is common in children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years, it can be more serious in infants, causing sepsis-like illness, seizures and meningitis or meningoencephalitis, the CDC said.

In its health advisory, the CDC says there is no treatment for parecovirus, but a correct diagnosis can change doctors’ management strategies for the illness in infants.

Gestational diabetes on the rise: Here are nutritional tips to prevent and treat it

Signs and symptoms of parecovirus may include fever, malaise and poor feeding, the CDC said.

In its July 29 report, the CDC called the 23 infant cases of parecovirus at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital an “unusually large cluster of infections.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Of the 23 cases, 21 infants recovered without complications, the CDC said. Of the remaining two, one child was at risk for hearing loss and blood clots, while the other was at risk for severe developmental delays, the CDC report found.

All infants were between 5 days and 3 months of age, with an average age of 24 days. Ten patients were male and 13 were female.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Of the 23 cases at Nashville Children’s Hospital, 22 infants became symptomatic in their community, while one — a premature baby — started symptoms in the NICU, the CDC said in its report.

To prevent parechovirus, doctors recommend washing hands, avoiding contact with sick people and disinfecting household surfaces, according to Kidhealth.org.