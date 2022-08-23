22 questions about the SEC for the 2022 season: Can Georgia reload for another championship run?

Defending champion Georgia lost 15 players to the NFL Draft.

Brian Kelly bulked up LSU’s roster with transfers before his first season.

A tough October schedule will turn up the heat on Brian Harsin’s already warm seat.

What better way to kick off the SEC football season than with a 9:30 pm CT kickoff featuring the Vanderbilt Commodores?

Well, I can think of about 200 ways, but I haven’t been contacted. After all, Hawaii was 6-7 last season and the Commodores are coming off a 2-10 showing in 2021.

Still, the window for preseason musings closes with “Week Zero” — pre-Labor Day weekend — when Vanderbilt takes on Hawaii Saturday in Honolulu, so here are my final 22 thoughts for Southeastern Conference football’s 2022 season.

1. Can Georgia reload for another national championship run?

Kirby Smart’s recruiting and player development will allow the Bulldogs to build toward the end, but losing 15 players to the NFL Draft will be a setback for any program.

2. Can a defensive player win the Heisman Trophy? Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. is college football’s best player, but Heisman voters adore quarterbacks more than outside linebackers.

3. Will Texas A&M reach new heights? Jimbo Fisher’s brawn and recruiting momentum suggest the Aggies are ready to compete for the College Football Playoff. His A&M record, however, suggests he is Kevin Sumlin 2.0.

4. Can Kentucky become more than a subplot? The Wildcats have won 10 games twice in the past four seasons, a testament to their growth under Mark Stoops. Now, it’s time to raise expectations and expect more success against ranked opponents.

5. Does Tennessee have a defense? Josh Heupel’s warp-speed offense works against SEC defenses. Whether the Vols’ defense can give the offense a chance against Top 25 opponents remains unproven.

6. Will Lane Kiffin’s “Portal King” strategy work? Ole Miss has assembled enough transfer talent to avoid a significant drop-off after leaving last year’s Sugar Bowl team. But even Kiffin admits he doesn’t know how his transfer-laden strategy will affect chemistry.

7. Is Brian Kelly Ready for the SEC? Honeymoons don’t last long in the SEC. Kelly bulked up LSU’s roster with transfers before his first season. He will face demanding expectations and a more rigorous schedule than he was accustomed to at Notre Dame.

8. Will Bryan Harsin make it to December with Auburn? Harsin’s defeat of Auburn’s winter tribunal earned him support from some AU fans, but that goodwill quickly evaporated. A tough October schedule will turn up the heat on Harsin’s already warm seat.

9. Who put Harsin in the hot seat? Other than Harsin, the temperature hasn’t been too hot on any SEC coach, but Dan Mullen can attest to how quickly that can change.

10. Will Arkansas upset Alabama? The offseason dustup between Fisher and Nick Saban will focus on the A&M-Alabama game on Oct. 8, but I think the Tide will be more vulnerable the week before at Arkansas. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson dazzled in a one-touchdown loss to Alabama last season.

11. Is Will Lewis the real deal? Lewis is undeniably more talented than the typical Kentucky quarterback, but the big arm didn’t always come with good decisions last year when he threw an SEC-most 13 interceptions. The hype for Levi’s is off the charts. His improvement will be key to UK becoming a legitimate contender in Atlanta.

12. Will Anthony Richardson stay healthy? Florida has deep concerns, and any chance for a strong debut under Billy Napier will require a talented but injury-prone quarterback to stay healthy.

13. Will Mike Leach have a Texas Tech moment? Leach’s third season as Texas Tech’s coach in 2002 produced nine wins. Entering Leach’s third season at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs returned 16 starters, but they flew under the radar, finishing sixth in the SEC West.

14. Will Spencer Rattler regain his form in South Carolina? Focusing on the fact that Rattler lost his starting job at Oklahoma ignores something more relevant: For much of his time at OU, including 2020, Rattler was very good — and definitely an upgrade over the Gamecocks quarterbacks last season.

15. Does Alabama have an offensive line? Alabama is loaded for a national championship run. A potential hiccup, however, is whether the offensive line will adequately protect Bryce Young.

16. Does Georgia have a defensive line? Jalen Carter is a first-round NFL talent, but the strength of Georgia’s D-line last year was its seemingly endless depth of stars. Carter’s supporting cast is unproven.

17. Does LSU have a quarterback or a line? LSU may lay claim to being the SEC’s third-most talented team behind Alabama and Georgia, but that won’t matter much unless it can develop a quarterback and protect him.

18. How much does Ole Miss miss Matt Coral? Corral ranked among the most effective players on any team last season. Kiffin has done well in restocking the cupboard, but replacing Corral may not be as easy as adding a transfer.

19. Is there a surprise Heisman contender? I expect Alabama to have Young and Anderson in the Heisman conversation, but the award doesn’t have to go to the player on the No. 1-ranked team. A big season for Tennessee, South Carolina or Arkansas could elevate Hendon Hooker, Rattler or Jefferson into the conversation.

20. Is there any movement in Oklahoma and Texas? According to SEC Company Line, two of their prizes from the Big 12 will join in 2025. But if the SEC and the schools can navigate around the Big 12’s roadblock, they’ll want to come sooner rather than later.

21. Will playoff expansion talks produce anything tangible? The playoff expansion dialogue isn’t going away, and if Alabama and Georgia claim 50% of the playoff spots for the third time in six years, it will once again bring the issue into the spotlight.

22. Is Vanderbilt better than Hawaii? This burning question will be answered at least this weekend.

