22 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Independence Day; US pledges nearly $3B in new military aid. Live updates

Ukraine’s Independence Day celebrations were disrupted on Wednesday after a Russian rocket strike on a railway station killed 22 people, said President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned the Kremlin could try “something particularly brutal” over the holiday.

According to Ukrainian news agencies, the attack took place in Chaplin, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region. Zelenskiy initially said around 50 people were injured but his office later reduced the number to 22. Five passenger rail cars were hit.

The attack came four days after a car-bomb outside Moscow killed a hardline critic, the daughter of a Russian ultranationalist, prompting calls for revenge. Ukraine denied involvement in the bombing.

In addition to being the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, Wednesday also marked six months since the war began. Kiev officials banned large public gatherings this week and asked government employees to work from home in anticipation of a Russian missile strike amid high tensions.

Additionally, the US issued a security alert citing “information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”

Earlier Wednesday, Zelensky gave a fiery speech pledging to expel the occupiers from his tormented country as he stood among burned-out Russian tanks in downtown Kiev.

“Donbass is Ukraine. And we will return it, no matter the way. Crimea is Ukraine. And we will return it. No matter the way,” Zelensky said, referring to the territories the Russians have partially or fully captured. “You don’t want your soldiers to die? Free our lands. You don’t want your mothers to cry? Free our lands. These are our simple and clear terms.”

Other Developments:

►Zelensky, speaking at the United Nations, called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to take “permanent control” of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, now under Russian control. “Russia has put the world on the brink of radiation destruction,” he said.

► Yevgeny Roizman, the former mayor of Yekaterinburg – Russia’s fourth-largest city – was arrested Wednesday on charges of defaming the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

► Russia’s eight-year occupation of Crimea has cost Ukraine about $118 billion, Prime Minister Denis Schmihl estimates. He said Russia had turned the peninsula into a “huge military base”.

► War crimes in Ukraine may be unprecedented. So is the country’s pressure for speedy justice. USA Today examines the tragedies unfolding in Ukraine.

►Pope Francis marked the half-year anniversary of the invasion by condemning the “madness” of the war and lamenting that innocent civilians on both sides were paying a high price.

The US has committed nearly $3 billion in new military aid to Ukraine

The $2.98 billion aid package to Ukraine announced by the Pentagon on Wednesday includes a surface-to-air missile system, artillery ammunition and drones. Since January, the Biden administration has spent $13.5 billion on military aid to Ukraine.

The White House said The latest security assistance will allow Ukraine to continue to defend itself in the long term.

“I know this Independence Day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or injured, millions have been displaced from their homes, and many others have been victims of Russian atrocities and attacks,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. said. “But six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians’ pride in themselves, their country and their 31 years of independence.”

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko described the grant as “a An important gift to our country“

Belarusian tennis player out of US Open exhibition

Two-time major tennis champion and former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who is from Belarus, was dropped Wednesday from a pre-US Open exhibition event raising money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Belarus has been Russia’s strongest supporter since the invasion. Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk questioned Belarusian participation in the US Tennis Association’s “Tennis Plays for Peace” demonstration in New York on Wednesday night.

Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players, but the US Open is allowing them to play in the event starting Monday.

Europe pays tribute to Ukraine on the victim nation’s Independence Day

European leaders pledged support for Ukraine on its independence day, paid tribute to the sacrifices and courage of the Ukrainian people, vowed to continue arms supplies and condemned Russia for its attacks on the neighboring nation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rebuked the Kremlin and predicted that Ukraine “will shake off the dark shadow of war because it is strong and brave, because it has friends in Europe and around the world.” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video message that defending Ukraine meant “refusing to allow international relations to be ruled by violence and anarchy.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a photo of him making a surprise visit to Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “What happens in Ukraine matters to all of us. That’s why I’m in Kyiv today. That’s why the UK will continue. With our Ukrainian friends. I I believe that Ukraine can and will win this war.”

Celebrating the day it declared independence from the Soviet Union — Aug. 24, 1991 — is a way for Ukraine to move away from its former status as a Soviet republic, said Kathryn David, assistant professor of Russian and East European studies at Vanderbilt University. .

“The war has shown that Russia’s choice to carry on the Soviet legacy has made it like the USSR at its worst – violent and isolated from the world,” David said, “while Ukraine has emerged as a place that defends democracy and European values.”

Contributing: Tom Vanden Broek, USA Today; Associated Press