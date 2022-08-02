New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least 210 law enforcement officers have been shot nationwide as of July 31 — up 14% from the same time in 2021, the National Fraternity of Police reported.

By midnight on the last day of July, 39 of the 210 law enforcement officers injured had been killed, according to the National Police Union. Meanwhile, 46 “ambush-style attacks” resulted in the shooting of 71 officers, including the deaths of 18 members of law enforcement, the group found.

National FOP President Patrick Yoss said the number of officers shot and killed in the line of duty is “higher than last year’s historic number.[s].”

“These facts are disturbing and should alert all Americans,” Yoss said in a press release.

“Make no mistake – we are experiencing a real crisis with the level of violence directed at law enforcement officers,” he added. “Frankly, it’s unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement. More officers have been killed in the line of duty than any other officer since we started recording this data in late 2015 with the National Fraternal Order of Police last year.”

Yoss emphasized the importance of remembering that numbers “represent heroes.”

On Monday, Indiana police arrested 42-year-old Carl Boards II in connection with the death of rookie Ellwood officer Noah Shahnawaz, who was shot and killed early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Indian community was saddened when a looky officer was killed by a repeat offender during a traffic stop

Shahnawaz, an Army veteran, stopped Bord’s vehicle in Madison County, Indiana, when Bord shot him in the head. An Indiana State Police official said investigators recovered three dozen shell casings at the scene, as well as Shahnawaz’s police vehicle. Shahnawaz’s gun was still in its holster as emergency responders rushed him to the hospital.

