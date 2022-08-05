New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he will “wait and see” what former President Donald Trump decides as he decides whether to run for the White House again.

Cruz, a conservative firebrand from Texas and Trump’s runner-up in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race, told Fox News on Friday that he and other potential candidates in the 2024 presidential race will “wait and see what Donald Trump decides and make decisions from there . . .”

Trump has been flirting with another presidential run since leaving the White House a year and a half ago and recently appeared to give an even stronger signal about his intentions. The former president seemed to hint at when his 2024 decision might be in a recent New York magazine interview.

“I would say my biggest decision is whether I go earlier or later,” Trump said in an interview published last month, referring to November’s midterm elections.

Cruz has consistently not ruled out another White House run, stopping a few times over the past year in early voting states on the GOP presidential nominating calendar — with more likely in the coming months — and telling Fox News and other news outlets that “when I ran in ’16, it was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.” .”

The senator offered another hint for 2024 in his Friday interview, moments after addressing an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, saying, “I’m committed to fighting to save this country with everybody. Breath in my body. That’s what I believe.”

But Cruz also emphasized that his main campaign goal over the next three months is to help his fellow Republicans in the November midterm elections.

“My focus is on 2022. I’m spending practically every waking moment on the campaign trail, focusing on retaking the House and taking back the Senate,” Cruz said.

And he predicted, “I think we’re going to win both. I think we’re going to see a Republican majority in the House. I think we’re going to see a Republican majority in the Senate. And I hope and believe that we’re going to see not only majorities, but strong new conservative leaders who are willing to stand up and fight and fulfill their promises.” .”

Republicans have the political winds at their backs as they aim to win back congressional majorities in both houses in the midterms. But many in the GOP worry that Trump’s 2024 announcement by November could hurt Republicans’ chances of regaining control of the House and Senate.

Asked if he thought Trump’s 2024 announcement would hurt the GOP, Cruz replied that the former president “is going to decide what he wants to do, and frankly, he’s going to decide on his timeline. He’s not going to listen to me. He’s not going to listen to anybody else. He’s going to decide when he wants to and the rest of the time.” The world will respond accordingly.”