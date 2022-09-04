New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two potential contenders for the next race for the Republican presidential nomination returned to New Hampshire this month, the state holding its first primary in a White House race in a century.

And another GOP presidential contender is making his first stop in an early voting state this cycle.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will headline a Sept. 14 fundraiser in Wilton, New Hampshire — the day after the primary in the key battleground state — for whoever wins the GOP Senate nomination in the race to challenge former governor and first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The race in New Hampshire is one of the few across the country that could determine whether Republicans win back the Senate majority in November’s midterm elections.

And six days later on September 20, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will headline the New Hampshire Institute of Politics’ latest edition of “Politics and Eggs.” The speaking series at St. Anselm College, west of Manchester, has been a must-stop for actual and potential White House hopefuls from both major parties for nearly a quarter of a century. Fox News last week Pence and Pompeo’s trips were first reported.

Pence is no stranger to New Hampshire. He has already made four trips to the state since the end of former President Donald Trump’s administration early last year. During his last visit to the Granite State, he kicked off a busy day titled “Politics and Eggs,” ending up north at two meetings in New Hampshire’s north country for local Republican lawmakers, candidates and officials.

Two days after an August stop in New Hampshire, Pence made a busy two-day swing in Iowa, the cause of which has led the presidential nominating calendar for half a century. There’s another must-stop for White House hopefuls on the former vice president’s itinerary: a visit to the Iowa State Fair.

Pence has made several stops over the past year and a half in South Carolina, which hosts the third contest and first southern primary on the Republican presidential nominating calendar.

Pompeo, a former congressman from Kansas who served as CIA director in the Trump administration and later as America’s top diplomat, is also a frequent visitor to early voting primary and caucus states. Both have told Fox News and other organizations that they will make their decisions about 2024 after the midterm elections.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hasn’t made as many trips to early voting states as Pence and Pompeo, but the conservative firebrand will head to New Hampshire this week on a 2022 mission, fueling more speculation about his national ambitions. 2024.

Cruz will travel to the key general election battleground state to campaign with Republican candidate Carolyn Leavitt at a get-out-the-vote rally on Tuesday, which Fox News first reported this weekend.

Leavitt, a 25-year veteran of the Trump White House press shop, is currently one of the co-front-runners in the Sept. 13 Republican primary in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, long a highly contested swing house. District

Cruz, who was Trump’s runner-up in the 2016 race for the Republican presidential nomination, made a stop in Iowa last month – headlining a fundraiser for longtime GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is running for re-election this year. And he also traveled to Nevada, fourth on the GOP primary and caucus schedule, where Cruz spoke in support of former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the 2022 Senate nominee in a key battleground state.

Cruz, Pence, Pompeo and other potential White House hopefuls are criss-crossing the country this year on behalf of fellow Republicans running in the midterm elections.

Although the official starting gun in the next White House race won’t be fired until after the November election, advance visits by Pence, Pompeo and other potential GOP presidential contenders have continued since early last year.

“I think the race is already on,” Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, told Fox News. “The race to replace Joe Biden is in full swing.”

“They’re coming in and their themes and messages are getting out there,” Levesque noted. “It’s not going to be an overnight game changer in 2024. It’s a slow process where people get activists, friends, earned media, and it ties into that during the early primaries in 2024.

Hogan is back in New Hampshire

Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., stopped in New Hampshire last week, his second visit this summer.

Hogan, term-limited and unable to run for re-election in blue state Maryland, has been traveling the country in recent months on behalf of fellow Republicans on the ballot in November. He made a stop in the Granite State to headline a fundraiser for GOP state legislators.

The governor’s latest trip to New Hampshire comes two weeks after he stopped in Iowa, a two-day swing that included a visit to the state fair.

Hogan told Fox News last month that he would effectively launch a 2024 Republican presidential campaign if he saw that “there’s a possible path to victory, there’s a lane, and I have a chance.”

On Tuesday, when asked about his latest trips to early voting states, the governor said, “We’ve been to probably 15 different states. Certainly, Iowa and New Hampshire are the most important states in the 2024 race.”

“But I’m really trying to help the House Republican caucus here in New Hampshire and make sure that Republicans can maintain control of their state legislature,” he said. “I’m going around helping gubernatorial candidates and Senate candidates and congressional candidates where I think I can make a difference.”

Hogan told Fox News he looks forward to returning to New Hampshire in the fall to help campaign for GOP nominees in the general election.

Biden vs. Trump

If you need more proof that Americans aren’t looking forward to a potential rematch of the 2020 presidential election between President Biden and Trump in 2024, check out the Quinnipiac National Poll released last week.

By a 62%-33% margin, those questioned in the survey said they did not want to see Trump run in 2024. And by a 67%-26% margin, the public did not want the president re-elected. .

One difference – more than seven in ten Republicans surveyed said they want Trump to launch another presidential campaign, while Democrats 47%-43% want Biden to run for a second term.

If they run, a Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday suggests Biden has the advantage in a hypothetical matchup — 50% of registered voters nationwide say they will definitely or probably vote for the president, and 44% say the same for Trump.