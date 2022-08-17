New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The 2023 Dodge Hornet has been revealed with a name from the automotive industry’s past.

The Hudson Hornet was a full-size car that became popular in NASCAR in the early 1950s and was incorporated into AMC along with the Hudson brand. It was followed by the AMC Hornet compact car lineup sold from 1970-1977.

Chrysler bought its rival in 1987 and transferred all the best things, including Jeep and the model name list, to Dodge’s current parent company, Stellantis.

The Dodge Hornet falls somewhere between its predecessors as a compact SUV, based on the recently introduced Alfa Romeo Tonale, but redesigned and reengineered to look and feel like a Dodge.

Its exterior features a grille and headlights that give the face of the Dodge family along with the brand’s signature full-width taillights. The styling of the cabin continues the sports car vibe with dual digital displays, a center stack towards the driver’s seat, silver trim and accent stitching.

Two powertrain options are available, both with standard all-wheel drive.

The entry-level Hornet GT starts under $30,000 and comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder called the Hurricane and rated at 265-plus horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful compact SUV. price

Dodge says the Hornet GT can accelerate to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds and offers performance parts that allow owners to tune the engine to over 300 horsepower, lowering the suspension for better handling.

It is showing off some upgrades with the Hornet GT GLH Concept. GLH is short for “goes like hell” and is a tip of the hat to the 1980s Dodge Omni GLH, the quintessential American hot hatchback of the era. Dodge plans to offer a package with several accessories and GLH graphics in the future.

The Hornet GT will be followed next year by the Hornet R/T, which gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with electric drive to deliver a total system output of 285 horsepower and 383 pound-feet. .

The Hornet R/T also has the PowerShot feature, which boosts power by 25 horsepower in 15-second bursts when the driver pulls both steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters simultaneously and floors the throttle with a 15-second cool-down. A period between shots is required.

Driven more sedately, the Hornet R/T is expected to travel more than 30 miles in all-electric mode between charges. A Track Pack option is available for both models that adds computer-adjusted suspension, 20-inch performance wheels and other equipment.

The Hornet GT will roar into showrooms in December, followed by the Hornet R/T in the spring at an as-yet-unannounced price.