The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 high performance pickup is already a beast, but now it’s getting beefier.

Chevy has teamed up with off-road truck specialist American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to create the Silverado ZR2 Bison, which is built to handle the most extreme terrain.

The two companies previously collaborated on the midsize Colorado ZR2 Bison pickup, and the full-size Silverado is getting the same treatment as that truck.

It features a unique set of five press-hardened steel underbody skid plates that the companies say are three and a half times stronger than regular cold-stamped steel.

They are positioned to protect the fuel tank as well as key driveline components.

AEV also adds powder coated steel front and rear steel bumpers designed to increase the truck’s clearance over rocks and other obstacles. Both have integrated steps and heavy duty recovery points and can be fitted with a winch accessory at the front.

Included in the package is a set of exclusive black AEV-designed 18-inch wheels shod with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler mud-terrain tires.

The truck is otherwise a stock Silverado ZR2 with a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8 and the model’s unique suspension. It uses Multimatic DSSV spool-valve shocks equipped with precisely tuned valves that control the flow of hydraulic fluid inside to provide progressive damping characteristics tailored to long wheel travel for rock crawling without compromising cushioning and body control at high speeds.

The Silverado ZR2 Bison starts at $78,490 when production begins early next year, while the standard Silverado ZR2 base price is $71,595.