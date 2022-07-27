New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Goodness gracious, great fireballs!

This year’s meteor showers have begun — and the best time to view the most cool space activity is fast approaching this summer.

According to the American Meteor Society, three meteor showers — the Southern Delta Aquarids, the Alpha Capricornids and the Perseids — are currently active.

The Southern Delta Aquarids meteor shower has been active since July 18 and will last until August 21.

But the moon will be only 1% full on the night of July 29, 2022 – the maximum viewing of Aquarids, also known as the new moon.

This strong meteor shower is best viewed from the southern tropics and south of 16 latitude through South America, Africa and Australia.

Views from the Northern Hemisphere are scarce, but the further south you go the better chance you have of catching views.

The best time to observe these showers is between 2 AM to 4 AM

Because meteors are known for their peaks and valleys, the American Meteor Society recommends that viewers get comfortable in a lounge chair for at least an hour.

Alpha Capricornids meteor activity runs from July 7 to August 15 — and peaks on the night of July 30 to July 31, according to the American Meteor Society.

When the moon is only 5% full.

Capricorn activity can also be clearly seen on each side of the equator.

Although this shower is not very strong and rarely produces five meteors per hour, Capricorn is known for displaying bright fireballs.

With two active showers peaking in late July, this leads to the summer’s most popular meteor shower: the Perseids.

The impressive shower will be active from July 14 to September 1 – and is likely to peak on the night of August 11, 2022 during the full moon.

According to NASA, the Perseids are easily visible in the hours before sunrise from the Northern Hemisphere.

The shower consists of fast and bright meteors that often leave long streaks of light and color.

The American Meteor Society reports that typical rates of these showers seen from rural areas can hit 50 to 75 shower members per hour. NASA reports that up to 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Perseid particles, including the famous fireballs, are emitted from Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle during its return to the inner Solar System.

This shower is named after the constellation Perseus.

This is the region of the sky where meteors emerge at peak activity, also known as the radiant.