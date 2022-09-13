2022 Emmys: Ted Lasso, Legacy Wins, Sheryl Lee Ralph Sings

During the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night White Lotus as well as abbot elementary won big while Ted Lasso as well as Continuity – having won Best Comedy and Best Drama Series respectively, have added several more gold figurines to their growing collections.

While Kenan Thompson shone as host for the first time – and a little shake-up of the format, with an announcer and DJ present to push the process – the party really kicked off when Oprah Winfrey took the stage to pump up the nominees during a “celebration of the very successful medium of broadcasting in the world”.

Yet it was Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak who best summed up the current state of television.

The current “lazy” generation of TV writers is lucky enough to work on short-season formats with “unlimited time and resources,” joked comedy veterans who worked on Office in an era of tight network budgets and 22-episode seasons.

It was a pertinent observation during a year when streaming services were willing to spend unprecedented amounts of money on TV production – although Thompson noted Netflix’s unsustainable business model – and movie stars were making spectacular turns on the small screen.

Sheryl Lee Ralph makes a moment of the night

The highlight of the evening came in the 45th minute of the show when Sheryl Lee Ralph from abbot elementaryone of the few outstanding network series to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

The 65-year-old actress, whose head and hair were adorned with small jewels, appeared in shock before taking the stage to accept her award and unexpectedly sang the first few bars of Diane Reeves’ 1993 song: Endangered species.

Competition winner #Emmy Sheryl Lee Ralph: “Anyone who’s ever had a dream and thought your dream…can’t come true. I’m here to tell you that’s what faith looks like. That’s what aspiration looks like. And never, never give up on yourself.” https://t.co/h3GrtHDUA6 pic.twitter.com /qPpGSFfGw5 –@Diversity

She delivered a rousing speech that ended the typically TV moment: “To everyone who ever had a dream and thought your dream didn’t come true, won’t come true, can’t come true,” Ralph said, “I’m here. to tell you that this is what faith looks like, this is what aspiration looks like.

“And never, never give up on yourself,” she added. The win makes Ralph the second black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, 35 years after Jackie Harry won the Emmy Award. 227.

Quinta Bronson, creator, star and author abbot elementaryWon Best Screenplay for a Comedy Series.

Victory for Lizzo squid game

Lizzo, winner of Outstanding Competitive Programming for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Later, singer and rapper Lizzo won the Outstanding Competition Program award for her reality show. Beware Lizzo Big Grrrls. After delivering an emotional and enthusiastic speech – she beckoned “big girls” from the crowd to join her on stage – Lizzo remembered what it was like growing up seeing several plus size black women on TV.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see myself in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Handsome like me,” she said.

Pointing to the cast members who were standing next to her on stage, Lizzo added that their stories weren’t necessarily unique: “They just don’t understand the platform,” she said.

squid game, the South Korean horror series that became a global sensation, became the first non-English-language series to win television’s highest award. Although it did not win the Outstanding Drama Series award, it did win awards for direction and acting.

“I sincerely hope squid game it won’t be the last non-English language series to win an Emmy here,” said creator Hwang Dong Hyuk as he accepted the award for Outstanding Directing (Drama Series). Bob Odenkirk, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Jason Bateman and Adam Scott to win Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

White Lotus drowns out competition

From left: Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Mike White and Connie Britton pose after The White Lotus won Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Film at the Primetime Emmy Awards . (Frazier Harrison/Getty Images)

In addition to Lee and Ralph’s acting wins, many of the winners have been repeat winners from 2020 and 2021.

For his role in Ted LassoJason Sudeikis wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the second year in a row. Zendaya for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Euphoriareceived the award for the first time in 2020. KhakiJean Smart won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series this year and last year.

Both Ted Lassowhich won Outstanding Comedy Series, and successionwinners of Outstanding Drama Series won top prizes in their respective categories for the second time.

HBO miniseries White Lotus held out for a year filled with high-profile contenders such as drowsiness, Pam and Tommy, Inventing Anna as well as screening.

The program won Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series, and its veteran actors Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge were awarded for their work on the series.