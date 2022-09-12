New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

74th primetime Emmy Awards Airs Monday night. And if previous Emmy moments are any indication of what’s to come, this year’s show should be full of surprises.

2021 Emmys Cedric the Entertainer’s Opening Monologue Burns the British Royal Family, “Jeopardy!” And much more.

past years The show also took a political turn California Governor Gavin Newsom took away a slice of Mandy Moore’s pie with a joke about the recall, and a late-night pizza party.

Here’s what to expect at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Emmys 2022: ‘Succession’ leads with 25 nominations

Where to see

The Emmy Awards will air on NBC this year.

The show traditionally airs on Sunday nights. However, due to Sunday Night Football On NBC, it airs Monday.

It will also be streamed live on FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Peacock.

host

The show’s host this year is a “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson. Heading into his 20th season on “SNL,” Thompson has called NBC home for 20 years. His close working relationship with the network made it an easy decision to name him host.

“It’s ridiculously exciting to be a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community, and NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars of my favorite shows.”

After Academy Awards Continued without a host, the Emmys followed suit and held the show without a host in 2019. The decision didn’t sit well with viewers, and the Emmys decided to bring back the host for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Thompson has been nominated for an Emmy six times, but this is his first time hosting the big night.

presenters

The first round of presenters for the Emmy Awards have been announced and there are many fan favorites, some of whom are nominees.

Nominees to present this year include Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Selena Gomez was nominated as a producer “Only murders in the building.” While this is the first nomination for some of these presenters, others like Smart and Einbinder were last year’s nominees. Received the Smart Home Award.

Past Emmy winners will also be performing this year, including Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Kerry Washington, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel.

Nominees

Streaming services completely took over this year’s nominations, with HBO leading the way with 108 nominations. and Netflix at 105.

This year’s show is attended by many first-time nominees, some of whom are new to the industry and some of whom are considered veterans. Actors like Sidney SweeneyOscar Isaac, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried and Melanie Lynskey are all first-time nominees for their respective shows.

Some notable snubs this year include “Yellowstone,” which, despite its popularity, failed to receive a single nomination, and “This Is Us,” which also failed to receive nominations in the acting and writing categories in its final season.

Historical nominations

There were some history-making nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards.

Zendaya has already made history She is the youngest person to win the Best Lead Actress in a Drama category in 2020. Nominated in the same category this year, she could make history as the youngest person to win two Emmys in the same category.

She is making history as an actress and producer. Zendaya reprized the role when she returned for the second season of “Euphoria,” which was nominated for outstanding drama series. She is the youngest person to be nominated to work as a producer.

“Netflix”Squid game” made history as the first foreign-language series to be nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category. The show also received five acting nominations for the series’ stars, all of whom were first-time Emmy nominees. The series received 14 nominations. In all.