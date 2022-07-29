New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s all about charity, but tensions remained high Thursday night Annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., showed poor sportsmanship at the time 87th installment of the game That’s when she found herself storming the Republican dugout in the sixth inning with the Democrats trailing by five runs.

After a lead-off walk, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner, but on her way back to the dugout, she looked back at her. Fellow legislators Across the aisle before making an offensive gesture.

Washington, DC: Republicans shut out Democrats in congressional baseball game at Nationals Park

What sparked the outcry from Sanchez is unknown, but social media erupted in response.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Republicans finished the game 10-0, winning back-to-back and improving their record to 44-42-1 in the classic game first played in 1909.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi The Democratic team’s coach, Chad Pergram, told Fox News in an interview that the camaraderie and love of baseball kept members of Congress putting aside their differences for the game.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The game is so great and the people are so nice,” she says of America’s favorite pastime. “It’s great that we’re competitive, and it’s great to be out here and have a little fun.”

Perhaps she spoke too soon.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.