It’s all about charity, but tensions remained high Thursday night Annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., showed poor sportsmanship at the time 87th installment of the game That’s when she found herself storming the Republican dugout in the sixth inning with the Democrats trailing by five runs.

Representative Linda Sanchez (D-CA), vice chair of the House Democratic Conference, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 29, 2017.

(REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

After a lead-off walk, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner, but on her way back to the dugout, she looked back at her. Fellow legislators Across the aisle before making an offensive gesture.

Washington, DC: Republicans shut out Democrats in congressional baseball game at Nationals Park

What sparked the outcry from Sanchez is unknown, but social media erupted in response.

The Republicans finished the game 10-0, winning back-to-back and improving their record to 44-42-1 in the classic game first played in 1909.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Rep. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, R-Texas. Congratulations to August Pfluger, Pfluger was named the Congressional Republican team's Most Valuable Player after Congressional Baseball. game, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Washington. An annual baseball game between congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaker of the House Nancy PelosiThe Democratic team’s coach, Chad Pergram, told Fox News in an interview that the camaraderie and love of baseball kept members of Congress putting aside their differences for the game.

“The game is so great and the people are so nice,” she says of America’s favorite pastime. “It’s great that we’re competitive, and it’s great to be out here and have a little fun.”

Before a congressional baseball game against congressional Democrats in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022, Sen. Rep. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, left, and R-Texas. Pete Sessions stands in the dugout. An annual baseball game between congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity.

Before a congressional baseball game against congressional Democrats in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022, Sen. Rep. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, left, and R-Texas. Pete Sessions stands in the dugout. An annual baseball game between congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity.
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Perhaps she spoke too soon.

