New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LIV Golf’s membership continues to grow despite the Saudi-based circuit and mid-fall PGA Tour, But the latest defector will certainly send shock waves throughout the golf world.

Six-time PGA Tour winner and defending British Open champion Cameron Smith is the latest player LIV is rumored to have joined Golf Smith and Marc Leishman have already joined the league after fellow Aussie Cameron Percy revealed on a radio show on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, yes they’re gone,” Percy told RSN radio, according to multiple reports.

PGA Tour seeks to bar live golfers from competing in FedEx Cup playoffs, motion files in court

Smith, currently ranked world No. 2, made eight birdies on the final day of the British Open to win the Claret Jug Trophy last month, but reporters were more interested in the rumours. May go to LIV soon.

“I just won the British Open, you ask about that?” Smith said at the time that his team was “worried about everything.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If true, Smith’s absence from the PGA Tour could be considered one of the most significant – Smith is one of the more up-and-coming players on the PGA Tour, rather than the highest-ranked player to join the LIV.

He won this year’s 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions after shooting a tour record 34 under par. He won the Players Championship just months later and his first major win at the British Open in 2020 after finishing second at the Masters.

Click here to get the Fox News app