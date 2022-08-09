closer
LIV Golf’s membership continues to grow despite the Saudi-based circuit and mid-fall PGA Tour, But the latest defector will certainly send shock waves throughout the golf world.

Six-time PGA Tour winner and defending British Open champion Cameron Smith is the latest player LIV is rumored to have joined Golf Smith and Marc Leishman have already joined the league after fellow Aussie Cameron Percy revealed on a radio show on Tuesday.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman watch the pro-am before the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 20, 2022 in Avondale, Louisiana.

(Chris Grethen/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, yes they’re gone,” Percy told RSN radio, according to multiple reports.

Smith, currently ranked world No. 2, made eight birdies on the final day of the British Open to win the Claret Jug Trophy last month, but reporters were more interested in the rumours. May go to LIV soon.

“I just won the British Open, you ask about that?” Smith said at the time that his team was “worried about everything.”

Australia's Cameron Smith looks at the Claret Jug trophy during a press conference after his one-stroke victory during the final round of the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2022.

(Keur Khamar/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

If true, Smith’s absence from the PGA Tour could be considered one of the most significant – Smith is one of the more up-and-coming players on the PGA Tour, rather than the highest-ranked player to join the LIV.

He won this year’s 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions after shooting a tour record 34 under par. He won the Players Championship just months later and his first major win at the British Open in 2020 after finishing second at the Masters.

Cameron Smith tees off during day four of the 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, United Kingdom.

(MB Media/Getty Images)

Both Smith and Leishman qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs that begin this week, however, amid the antitrust lawsuit and the PGA Tour’s motion. Stop three other eligible players from participatingGoing to LIV Golf can end all opportunities to play.

