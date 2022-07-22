closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nellie Korda was impressed Back to golf This week took a weird twist after her hand surgery in April, in which the pro ditched her shoes and socks.

The seven-time LPGA Tour winner saved par on the 18th hole in the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday. Dive into the water to avoid taking the drop and eventually finish the day 7-under 64.

Nelly Korda of the United States waits on the 13th hole during the first day of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Nelly Korda of the United States waits on the 13th hole during the first day of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.
(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Korda’s second shot on 18 initially hit the green but ended up in the water. She thought the caddy might be making contact with the ball, so Korda took off her socks and shoes and went inside.

Justine Thomas criticized Women’s PGA Championship officials after putting the final group on the clock

“I had a good chance of getting it on the green, so I went for it,” Korda said after his round, via the Golf Channel. “Rather than taking a drop, it was perfect.”

She saved par and finished the day one stroke behind first-round leader Ayaka Furu.

Nellie Korda of the United States tees off on the 4th hole during the first day of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Nellie Korda of the United States tees off on the 4th hole during the first day of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.
(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As for the water?

“I’ve never done anything like that and I have to say, it’s really gross,” Korda said.

The Evian Championship marks her fifth event Returning to the competition On June 16, she underwent surgery for a blood clot in her arm.

Nellie Korda of the United States watches with her caddy on the 18th hole during day two of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 22, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Nellie Korda of the United States watches with her caddy on the 18th hole during day two of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 22, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France.
(Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

She shot her lowest round of the year on Thursday and continued that momentum the next day with an 11-under par lead in the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaz is a digital reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you have a tip, you can email Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com