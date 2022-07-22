New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nellie Korda was impressed Back to golf This week took a weird twist after her hand surgery in April, in which the pro ditched her shoes and socks.

The seven-time LPGA Tour winner saved par on the 18th hole in the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday. Dive into the water to avoid taking the drop and eventually finish the day 7-under 64.

Korda’s second shot on 18 initially hit the green but ended up in the water. She thought the caddy might be making contact with the ball, so Korda took off her socks and shoes and went inside.

“I had a good chance of getting it on the green, so I went for it,” Korda said after his round, via the Golf Channel. “Rather than taking a drop, it was perfect.”

She saved par and finished the day one stroke behind first-round leader Ayaka Furu.

As for the water?

“I’ve never done anything like that and I have to say, it’s really gross,” Korda said.

The Evian Championship marks her fifth event Returning to the competition On June 16, she underwent surgery for a blood clot in her arm.

She shot her lowest round of the year on Thursday and continued that momentum the next day with an 11-under par lead in the second round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.