New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

This is the fifth episode of the Fox News Digital series “Defund the Police” about politicians and crime in the areas they represent.

In 2020, Seattle, Washington, became the epicenter of the police crackdown movement as riots and protests erupted in the city that summer following the killing of George Floyd. After widespread support for defunding from liberal leaders and activists, data shows homicides in the city have risen sharply.

On July 13, 2020, then-Mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan said, “It’s clear that law enforcement is not always the right way to deal with these problems.” “Today, the chief and I are announcing an initial $76 million in cuts in the 2021. budget.”

Her announcement came after city council members called for a whopping 50% cut to the police department — a proposal Durkan rejected. The police budget for 2021 was ultimately set at $363 million, compared to 2020’s budget of $401.8 million.

Since Durkan announced partial defunding in July, protests and riots have continued in her city, causing buildings to be damaged, cars set on fire, a city curfew imposed, and police making dozens of arrests. Protesters’ anger was also directed at Durkan, who called for his resignation over the police department’s handling of the protest and the city’s heavy-handed tactics that violated protesters’ constitutional rights.

Seattle struggles with police shortage after ‘defund’ protest as 100 officers quit

Protesters calling for Durkan’s resignation briefly occupied Seattle’s City Hall in June, before moving to the autonomous region in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The area, known as “CHOP” or “CHAZ”, became a national focal point that summer because of deadly shootings, including the killing of a 16-year-old boy.

But as rioters took over police precincts on the city’s east side, Durkan declared that Seattle was witnessing a “summer of love.” The mayor soon retracted this comment as violent crime increased in the area.

As 2020 approached, Seattle data showed a sharp increase in homicides.

Seattle business owner calls for action against crime crisis after two break-ins: ‘You have to have police’

There were 31 murders in Seattle in 2019. The following year the figure rose by 61% to 50 murders, the highest recorded in 26 years.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Seattle has a national trend in homicide data since 2020. FBI data shows a nearly 30% increase in homicides in 2020, the largest increase in homicides in a year since the agency began tracking crimes.

Experts who spoke to Fox News Digital pointed to the Ferguson effect of the defund movement, the pandemic and its lockdown disrupting daily life in unprecedented ways and the rise in crime in 2020.

“Certainly, the protests and riots that followed the death of George Floyd in the mid-2020s followed a pattern of violence seen after previous viral police incidents, such as the deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray. This pattern is the ‘Ferguson effect’: police pull back as violent crime spikes,” Manhattan Hannah Meyers, director of policing and public safety initiatives at the institute, told Fox News Digital earlier this year that 2020 saw an increase in national homicides.

The number of homicides in 2021 is down to 42, and the city has had at least 27 homicides this year, according to Seattle police figures.

Shooting has skyrocketed this year. Seattle police data analyzed by Fox News Digital showed that as of July 31, 446 shootings had been reported this year. There was a 42% increase in shootings compared to last year during the same period when 315 shootings were reported.

Former Seattle mayoral candidate says police cheating led to officers fired: ‘Experiment not working’

As crime has increased, the police department in Seattle has faced staffing shortages – a problem that has affected nearly all law enforcement agencies in King County, where Seattle is located.

“Quite frankly, our criminal justice infrastructure has been completely destroyed by a fraudulent, disarming and abusive movement by Seattle’s liberal political leaders. And we are seeing the results of those failed policies on the streets in the form of 50-year high crime,” King County Councilman Reagan Dunn told Fox. told News Digital.

Seattle PD has lost more than 400 members in the past two and a half years, including the city’s police chief in August 2020, who said she felt “willing to fail” amid ongoing police cutbacks and discussions to further defund the department.

The King County Sheriff’s Office had more than 100 vacant deputy positions as of last month. And the King County Jail, the largest adult detention center in the county and located in the city, suffered staffing shortages in July when a nationwide staffing shortage shut down booking services for eight hours.

Staffing problems also extend to the Seattle Fire Department, which has been understaffed 69% of the time this year and spent more than $11 million in overtime costs to fill the gap, KTTH radio host Jason Rantz reported in July.

In 2021, Durkan withdrew from the mayoral race after filing papers for re-election in 2020, before the pandemic and police had shaken the country. She faced calls for her resignation not only from protesters and rioters, but also from the city’s democratic groups and council members who accused her of “abuse of power” and the protesters were brutalized by authorities.

“It’s been a tough year … and it’s been a tough year on every level, including the civil rights uprising, racial profiling, and how we do policing. And I think we’ve all learned a lot from this year,” Durkan said in announcing she would not run. said while doing

In November of last year, voters overwhelmingly defeated liberal, pro-police candidates. Candidates for mayor, city council and city attorney, who supported defunding the Seattle Police Department, were defeated by more centrist candidates.

Former City Council President Bruce Harrell defeated mayoral opponents who sought to further rein in the police department and became the city’s mayor.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He has since called for the hiring of 500 police officers for the city over the next five years, with hopes that the department will hire 1,450 trained officers by 2027.

Harrell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the police force or initiatives to boost the 2020 defund movement. Fox News Digital attempted to reach Durkan as well as former employees for comment, but did not immediately receive a reply.