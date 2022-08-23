2013 Oklahoma Statehouse Candidate Calls Gay People ‘Deserving of Death’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Republican lawmakers will vote Tuesday in the race to represent Oklahoma City in the state House as they face Democratic state Rep. Colin will contest the seat vacated by Walke.

Republican Scott Esk, 56, who faces Gloria Bannister in House District 87, recently made headlines for old Facebook comments in which he wrote that gay people “deserve to die” and “we have every right to stone them”.

He has defended Comments he made in 2013Which surfaced when it failed In 2014, he contested for a separate House seat.

When contacted this week, Esk complained about a 2014 article about him in The Oklahoman that he called a “hit piece,” though he did not elaborate on the story’s content. Esk declined an interview about his campaign and directed The Oklahoman The videos he posted continued His YouTube page.

“I stand for what was right in the past, and I intend to in the future and I am now,” he said. “That got me into trouble. The media is not my friend as far as I’m concerned.”

Esk’s old Facebook comments resurfaced

A self-employed courier who calls himself a Christian constitutionalist, Esk says he is passionate about protecting Oklahoma from an “out of control” federal government through state nullification.

It argues that a state can reject the orders of the federal government as unconstitutional. On its website, Esk says Oklahoma should revoke orders from the US Environmental Protection Agency, the Food and Drug Administration and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In 2013, in response to an article about the Pope asking “Who am I to judge?” On homosexuality, Esk posted several scriptures on Facebook that referred to gay people as “deserving of death.”

A Facebook commenter asked him to clarify his position. “So, just to be clear, you think we should execute homosexuals (possibly by stoning)?” The person wrote.

“I think we’d be perfectly within our rights to do that,” replied Esk.

He has protested against an Oklahoma City television station for reporting on old comments related to his current bid for elected office.

“I was opinionated against homosexuality,” Aske said in a July YouTube video he made in response to the KFOR story. “Well, does that make me a homophobe? Maybe some people think so, but as far as I and many voters in House District 87 are concerned, that just makes me a Christian.”

In an old YouTube video, Esk referred to homosexuality as an “insidious addiction” and said he had a moral misunderstanding of “those kinds of sins”. When asked about his controversial Facebook comments, Esk said he had no plans to introduce legislation to establish the death penalty for gay people.

Esk has complained that his earlier comments have become a talking point in the lead-up to the August 23 runoff election.

“If it were up to me, we would only talk about the issues between Gloria and me,” he said in a July video.

Ask said he opposes illegal immigration, the health mandate and abortion in all cases. He said he supports the Second Amendment, Oklahoma sovereignty and family values.

He has called COVID vaccines “poison” even though millions of people have been safely given the shots.

Esk worked for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety for 12 years. He was fired from his position as a data management analyst in 2011 following allegations that he had threatened and harassed leaders at his church.

Although charges of threatening to commit an act of violence were later dropped, the state said Aske engaged in conduct “unbecoming of a public servant.” Esk denies that his actions were threatening.

The alleged harassment by church leaders at 84th Street Church of Christ dates back to when Esk’s wife took their three sons and left him in 2007, citing “physical and emotional abuse of him and the boys,” according to documents related to his termination proceedings. .

Bannister business background, support for school choice

Bannister, 51, and her husband own and operate three small businesses.

The political newcomer said he wants to help make Oklahoma the No. 1 state for small businesses. Bannister has talked about reducing regulations and fees that she said could be a barrier to local businesses.

“As a small-business owner, I understand the need for fewer government regulations,” Bannister said. “I can work toward good, business-friendly government that will benefit everyone in small business.”

Like Esk, Bannister said the state should push back against “federal overreach,” although she did not advocate state repeal.

Specifically, Bannister said Oklahoma districts should not have a say in how the federal government runs their schools. She is also an advocate for school choice.

“When you have school choice, that means money is clearly needed to pursue a student,” she said. “If we’re failing our students by sending them to public school, that’s a problem.”

It is widely expected that a controversial bill that would have allowed parents to use taxpayer dollars to pay for private-school expenses will make a comeback next year.

Esk and Bannister were nearly tied in the June primary. Esk received 36.6% of the vote. Bannister had 35.9%.

The winner of the runoff election will face Democrat Elaine Hefner in the November general election.