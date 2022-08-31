New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More than 20,000 people gathered in Buñol, Spain on Wednesday to throw 130 tonnes of rotten tomatoes at each other.

The “La Tomatina” festival has been a 75-year tradition for the city, but due to COVID-19 they had to stop the practice for the past two years. Photos show party-goers covered from head to toe in squishy tomatoes, many of them wearing goggles.

Trucks of rotting and unwanted fruit began arriving in the afternoon, and attendees lobbed them at each other for more than an hour, according to Reuters.

The origins of the festival are unclear, but tradition has it that a similar fight broke out spontaneously between residents in 1945.

La Tomatina is considered the world’s largest food fight.

It’s unclear how the city will clean up the garbage.