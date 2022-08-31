closer
More than 20,000 people gathered in Buñol, Spain on Wednesday to throw 130 tonnes of rotten tomatoes at each other.

The “La Tomatina” festival has been a 75-year tradition for the city, but due to COVID-19 they had to stop the practice for the past two years. Photos show party-goers covered from head to toe in squishy tomatoes, many of them wearing goggles.

Trucks of rotting and unwanted fruit began arriving in the afternoon, and attendees lobbed them at each other for more than an hour, according to Reuters.

The origins of the festival are unclear, but tradition has it that a similar fight broke out spontaneously between residents in 1945.

The world's largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, involves throwing overripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other. (Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

One of the trucks full of tomatoes arrives at the town hall square with tomatoes to throw at the participants of the Tomatina Festival in Buñol, Spain on August 31, 2022. (Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

La Tomatina is considered the world’s largest food fight.

The world's largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, involves throwing overripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other. (Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

Revelers enjoy the atmosphere in Tomato Pulp while participating in the annual Tomatina Festival in Buñol, Spain on August 31, 2022. (Photo by Manuel Quemedelos Alonso/Getty Images)

It’s unclear how the city will clean up the garbage.

