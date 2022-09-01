type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT 20 years after Sk8er Boi, Avril Lavigne receives a...
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

20 years after Sk8er Boi, Avril Lavigne receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

By printveela editor

Avril Lavigne showed off her signature teen angst Wednesday by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Napanee, Ontario native is the latest entertainment industry personality to get a sidewalk star on Hollywood Boulevard.

A career milestone came when the 37-year-old singer celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album. let gowho started her career with a single Difficult and catchy hits Sk8er Boy as well as I’m with you.

Lavigne’s public ceremony was attended by Colson Baker, better known as singer Machine Gun Kelly, who told a fellow tour member that she was “an inspiration to a generation of kids” like himself.

The pop-punk singer began her speech by showing a blown-up photo of herself as a 16-year-old on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

WATCH | Lessons Learned and Love Sux:

Avril Lavigne on her new album and lessons learned from her 20-year career

It’s been 20 years since Avril Lavigne burst onto the pop scene with a pop-punk sound and look that helped shape an entire generation of teenagers. CBC Radio Q host Tom Power talks to Lavigne about her career and new album Love Sux.

In the photo, the young aspiring singer lies on the sidewalk next to one of the celebrities, wearing a hoodie that says “skateboarding is not a crime.”

The eight-time Grammy nominee said she was sending “good luck and good vibes” by wearing the same hoodie.

WATCH | Lavigne speaking at Junos 2022:

Avril Lavigne performs a medley of her hits | Juno Award 2022

Avril Lavigne performing “Complicated”, “Bite Me”, “Girlfriend”, “Sk8er Boi”, “I’m with You” at the 2022 Juno Awards.

“Today I love making music more than ever. I feel so inspired,” she said, thanking her family and her fiancé Derek Smith, who acts as rapper Mod Sun.

Lavigne said she hopes her star will inspire the next 16-year-old small-town girl who “one day will come to Hollywood full of hopes and dreams.”

“Live your passion. Express yourself,” she continued. “Be real. Work hard. Keep your head up. Believe in yourself”.

“Thank you very much for this honor,” she said as she concluded her speech.

“I’m so grateful for partying with you after everything.”

A woman with long blond hair and plaid pants posing with a skateboard.
Lavigne poses on her star. Behind her is a photo of her at 16, taken during an earlier Walk of Fame visit. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

Question23:30Avril Lavigne talks about her new album Love Sux and remembers being a pop-punk icon for 20 years.

Avril Lavigne burst onto the scene in 2002 with her signature sound and take on the Let Go record – a cultural touchstone for some of today’s biggest stars. Now she’s back with a new album called Love Sux, which marks a return to her pop-punk roots.



