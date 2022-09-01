20 years after Sk8er Boi, Avril Lavigne receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Avril Lavigne showed off her signature teen angst Wednesday by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Napanee, Ontario native is the latest entertainment industry personality to get a sidewalk star on Hollywood Boulevard.

A career milestone came when the 37-year-old singer celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album. let gowho started her career with a single Difficult and catchy hits Sk8er Boy as well as I’m with you.

Look mom. I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/u3Cozv7lc2 –@Avril lavigne

Lavigne’s public ceremony was attended by Colson Baker, better known as singer Machine Gun Kelly, who told a fellow tour member that she was “an inspiration to a generation of kids” like himself.

The pop-punk singer began her speech by showing a blown-up photo of herself as a 16-year-old on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the photo, the young aspiring singer lies on the sidewalk next to one of the celebrities, wearing a hoodie that says “skateboarding is not a crime.”

The eight-time Grammy nominee said she was sending “good luck and good vibes” by wearing the same hoodie.

“Today I love making music more than ever. I feel so inspired,” she said, thanking her family and her fiancé Derek Smith, who acts as rapper Mod Sun.

Lavigne said she hopes her star will inspire the next 16-year-old small-town girl who “one day will come to Hollywood full of hopes and dreams.”

“Live your passion. Express yourself,” she continued. “Be real. Work hard. Keep your head up. Believe in yourself”.

“Thank you very much for this honor,” she said as she concluded her speech.

“I’m so grateful for partying with you after everything.”

Lavigne poses on her star. Behind her is a photo of her at 16, taken during an earlier Walk of Fame visit. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)