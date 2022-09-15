20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer will retire from tennis after next week’s Laver Cup.

Roger Federer, who became the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles in tennis, announced on Thursday that he is retiring from competition after a years-long battle to return from knee injuries.

Federer, 41, had hoped to return for a farewell final in 2023 but said next week’s Laver Cup in London would be his final event.

“I have worked hard to get back to full competitive form,” Federer wrote in a message to fans posted on his Twitter account. “But I also know my body’s capabilities and limitations, and its message has been clear to me recently. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches in 24 years. Tennis has been more generous than I could have dreamed. , and now the time has come to end my competitive career. I have to figure it out.”

Stay up to date with: Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

After two knee surgeries in 2020, Federer attempted a comeback last year and reached the fourth round at the French Open before withdrawing and reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, where he lost easily to Hubert Harkaz 6–3, 7–6, 6–0. .

Shortly thereafter, Federer revealed that he had suffered another knee setback, requiring a third surgery, which would keep him out of training for months. While there are promising signs that Federer will play some competitive matches this fall as he prepares for 2023, the campaign began at the recent US Open that he still has problems getting up to full speed.

The Laver Cup, a team event pitting Europe against the rest of the world, was a fitting way to end Federer’s competitive career. Federer and his management team were instrumental in launching the event in 2017, which featured some memorable matches, including Federer playing doubles with his rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

Although Federer did not finish his career as the player with the most Grand Slam titles – Nadal has 22 and Novak Djokovic surpassed him at Wimbledon this year with 21 – his popularity and impact on the sport go beyond just numbers. Federer’s presence fills stadiums around the world and was ranked the world’s highest-paid sportsman by Forbes magazine as of 2020 despite playing so few matches.

But Federer’s tennis career also stands the test of time. Along with his 103 ATP titles, his dominance of the sport between 2003 and 2009 is almost unmatched in history. During that span, he won 15 of the 26 Grand Slams he played, including five consecutive Wimbledons and five consecutive US Opens. From 2004-07, he won 315 out of 339 matches. His streak of 23 Grand Slam semifinals from 2004 Wimbledon to the 2010 Australian Open will never be surpassed.

Although Federer’s win rate at Grand Slams dipped for a while in the early 2010s, he rose to the No. 1 spot in 2017 after defeating Nadal in five sets in the Australian Open final to add his record eighth Wimbledon title later that year. Federer’s 2018 Australian Open victory over Marin Cilic was his 20th major title and his last.