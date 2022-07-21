2 Windsor, Ontario, residents are accused of disorderly conduct during the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge.

Police in Windsor, Ontario, have charged two individuals who allegedly set up a blockade of a convoy at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing more than five months ago.

“During the protest, the Windsor Police Service, along with partner police agencies, worked together to identify participants and organizers/leaders,” the WPS said in a statement released Thursday.

Nicole Dicredico, 42, and William Laframboise, 41, of Windsor, are charged with mischief.

The police department said that on February 9, two vehicles drove into the intersection of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West near the Windsor-Detroit Bridge, blocking northbound traffic.

“This ended up blocking traffic trying to cross the international border,” the police said in a statement.

Police say the two defendants were drivers of two vehicles and were “leaders/organizers” of the protests.

Access to the Ambassador Bridge was blocked on the evening of February 7 by truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 public health demands.

An injunction preventing anyone from blocking access to the bridge was issued on February 11. The blockade was lifted by the police on 13 February.