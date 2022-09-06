New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The future of Major League Baseball is certainly in good hands.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Rain Nelson and Houston Astros’ Hunter Brown each made their MLB debuts on Monday, and both looked like seasoned vets.

Nelson struck out seven batters in his seven scoreless frames, allowed just four hits and at one point scored 17 runs. Brown struck out five while throwing six frames of scoreless ball, allowing three hits and one walk.

According to Stat by Stat, It was the first time in the modern era that two pitchers went scoreless with at least five strikeouts in their MLB debuts on the same day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nelson admitted that he was very nervous leading up to his debut, but calmed down very quickly.

“Once I got out there and threw that first strike, it all went away and I played the game I’ve been playing forever,” he said.

Nelson’s 17-straight stretch was so impressive that even he couldn’t help but notice he was doing it.

Albert Pujols hits 695th home run in Cardinals 2-0 win over Cubs

“It is known that there has been no hit for some time. “I was ahead of the guys, the fastball wasn’t really squaring up, too much, the offspeed was working and I threw some good chase pitches as well. Pretty much everything.”

“We’re proud of him coming in here and slowing the game down and executing pitches,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “There were little concerns with the lineup he had to deal with, but he brushed it off quickly. You could tell he was on the attack and did a great job.”

Brown needed just 79 pitches to strike out six — he also retired the first eight batters he faced.

“He handled it great,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It gives you some relief when you throw first-pitch strikes and then strike out the first two hitters. He was really good. He was really good.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Arguably more impressive was the fact that both pitchers were under some pressure all day — the Diamondbacks only allowed two runs of support to their rookie. The Astros? Just one.

Both pitchers picked up their first big league hit in the process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.