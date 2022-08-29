New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were injured in a shooting in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night.

Police Chief Jerry L. Williams confirmed the firing at a press conference Sunday night.

Police initially responded to a crime near 26th Ave and Deer Valley around 8:45 p.m. Chief Williams said a two-officer unit engaged the suspect after he started shooting.

The gunman later retreated and was found dead. Police are investigating how exactly the suspect died.

Both officers suffered life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover, according to Phoenix police. He was admitted to the hospital immediately after the shooting.

“Thankfully, those two officers are recovering and talking, so they’re doing well,” Williams told reporters.

Police confirmed that two community members were killed and “several” injured at the scene, but officials did not disclose the number of injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Chief Williams described the crime scene as “massive” and stressed that authorities are still investigating.

“It’s a big crime scene, that’s why we’re not asking any questions, because there’s still a lot of work to be done from that crime scene,” Williams said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation also announced that the I-17 off-ramp was closed following the shooting.

Chief Williams condemned the incident as an example of widespread gun violence and called for action from community leaders.

“This is another example of gun violence in our country,” Williams asserted. “How many more officers must be shot? How many more community members must be killed before people in our community take a stand?”