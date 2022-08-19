New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two more buses carrying illegal immigrants arrived in New York City from Texas on Friday morning.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently sent buses to left-leaning cities like New York and Washington DC.

Abbott began sending immigrants from his state to liberal cities thousands of miles from the US-Mexico border. Migration crisis Bringing attention to the problem of illegal immigration to their home and in his home state.

“As President Biden refuses to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the state of Texas is forced to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said Friday.

Mayor Bowser Claims Illegal Immigrants Overcrowding DC Homeless Shelters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser Criticized Abbott For moving hundreds of migrants from his state border to their northern cities.

NYC, DC sanctuary city policies come back to haunt them amid feud with Texas, Arizona

Adams called Abbott’s busing program “inhumane.” Bowser compares the arrival of immigrants “Humanitarian Crisis”

“You see New York, you see Washington drowning with some buses,” Texas Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News. “We get over a thousand people a day.”

“The city of McAllen was able to handle thousands of immigrants a day,” Villalobos said. “I think they could handle a few hundred.”

