Two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived Thursday morning at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent between 75 and 100 people to Eagle Pass, Texas. The group includes immigrants from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico. Multiple immigrants asked by Fox News Digital said in an interview Sunday that they think the border is open, contrary to what Harris said.

Abbott has Tens of buses were sent Washington, DC, New York City and Chicago have been flooded with border-crossers in recent weeks.

Abbott argued that border towns in Texas were overpopulated and that incumbents in DC and NYC should deal with this. The facts of the border crisis.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser The city declared a public emergency last week over the continued influx of immigrants from Texas and Arizona.

Bowser’s emergency declaration sets aside funds to accommodate immigrants as well as create an Office of Immigrant Services. OMS is responsible for providing temporary accommodation, emergency medical needs, transportation and other services to migrants.

Brian Nadeau, a member of the District of Columbia Council, blamed the governors of Texas and Arizona for the city’s mass migration emergency.

Speaking in a situational update on migration support Along with Bowser She said on Thursday that the city’s systems were not set up to serve the migrants coming to the city from southern states.

“So, that’s been said, but it’s worth reiterating that the governors of Texas and Arizona created this crisis. And, the federal government didn’t step in to help the District of Columbia,” she told reporters. “So we, together with our regional partners, will do what we always do. We will rise to the occasion.”

Abbott argued that border towns in Texas are overpopulated, and that incumbents in cities dominated by liberals must face the realities of the border crisis.

Bowser has now twice requested that the National Guard be activated to help the thousands of immigrants arriving in the nation’s capital. Two requests have been received The Pentagon refused.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Nicholas Lannum, Julia Musto and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.